Watch: 5th round of govt-farmer talks begins in Delhi

The fifth round of meeting between central government and farmer leaders began at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital on December 05.
Both the parties are trying to reach a solution over the contentious new farm laws which have sparked protest by farming community, mainly from Punjab and Haryana.
Farmers are adamant about their demands which include withdrawal of the agriculture laws, although the government has continuously said the reforms will boost the sector and give farmers more options to sell their produce, and thus resulting in a increase in their income overtime.
United Sikhs, a non-government organisation (NGO), has joined the series of efforts to support the protesting farmers who are camped at border areas of Delhi to demonstrate against three new agriculture laws. The NGO has set up a medical camp at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana) to provide medical aid to the protesting farmers who suffered injuries on their way from Punjab and other neighbouring states. Six doctors are camped at the protest site to provide necessary treatment to the farmers and around 2500 of them who suffered minor injuries during clash with Haryana Police, said NGO's Director.
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav held a protest at Patna's Gandhi Maidan against Centre's farm laws on December 05. RJD workers and leaders were also present at the protest. "We demand that the Centre repeals the black laws," Tejashwi told to ANI. Meanwhile, fifth round of talks between the central govt and farmers are scheduled to be held today in Delhi.
Farmer leaders, who participated in a meeting with Union ministers on December 3, declined food offered by the government. They were seen distributing and eating food they had taken with themselves on paper plates. The fourth round of talks was held at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan, as protesting farmers camp at the national capital's borders. They want 3 recent agri-reform laws scrapped, along with legally guaranteed minimum support price. Union agriculture minister Narendra Tomar and Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal led the talks with the farmers. Watch the full video for more.
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar along with Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on December 03 held talks with farmers' leaders at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital. Farmers took their own food instead of the food provided by government to them during meal break. A farmer leader said, "We are not accepting food or tea offered by the government. We have brought our own food." Thousands of farmers from neighbouring states, mainly Punjab, have settled in and around the national capital as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the three new agricultural reforms, which have been dubbed as "black laws" by the protesting farmers. The government has repeatedly conveyed that the three farm laws will help farmers in getting better price for their produce and usher economic growth in the agriculture sector.
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin held a protest rally in Tamil Nadu's Salem against Centre's farm laws on December 05. While addressing the protest, Stalin questioned Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K. Palaniswami. He said, "We went to Court against the laws. Kerala and Punjab have already approached Court. Our CM says he's a farmer first, why has he not taken any step?" Meanwhile, fifth round of talks between the central govt and farmers are scheduled to be held today in Delhi.
Speaking on the on-going farmers' protest, Kisan Mahapanchayat president Rampal Jat on November 05 stated that the farmers from Rajasthan will march along NH-8 towards Delhi and camp at Jantar Mantar..