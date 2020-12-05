Global  
 

Russia begins distributing Sputnik V vaccine

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the government to start “large-scale” vaccination against coronavirus


Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin President of Russia from 2000 to 2008 and again since 2012

Russia's Putin calls Navalny poisoning inquiry 'a trick'

 Russia's president scorns a report alleging that agents poisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
BBC News

US election: Putin congratulates Biden after electoral college win

 The Russian leader says he is "ready for collaboration" after the US result is confirmed.
BBC News

Russia's Vladimir Putin congratulates Joe Biden on winning US election

 Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday congratulated Joe Biden on winning the US presidential election after weeks of holding out.Putin's message to Biden..
New Zealand Herald

Putin congratulates Biden, says he's "ready for collaboration"

 Russian leader, who denies meddling in U.S. election in favor of Mr. Trump and, more recently, hacking U.S. government servers, says he hopes he
CBS News

Russian leader Vladimir Putin congratulates Joe Biden on winning U.S. election

 Vladimir Putin was one of the last world leaders who had not acknowledged Joe Biden's victory. President Donald Trump has not still not conceded.
USATODAY.com

Gam-COVID-Vac Gam-COVID-Vac Viral vector vaccine based on human adenovirus

Coronavirus pandemic: Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine rollout draws wary, mixed response [Video]

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:45Published
Oliver Stone receives Russian Covid-19 vaccination and asks why is it ignored in he West [Video]

Film director Oliver Stone has received the Russian Covid-19 vaccination, Sputnik V.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:33Published

Russians Getting COVID-19 Vaccine Instructed Not to Drink Alcohol

 Russia's vodka industry is taking a major hit -- leaders over there are telling citizens to lay off the sauce when they get the coronavirus vaccine. Deputy Prime..
TMZ.com

Coronavirus: Long road ahead as Russian vaccine rolled out

 Medics, teachers and social workers get priority for Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine.
BBC News

Covid 19 coronavirus: Russia starts Sputnik V vaccine rollout in Moscow

New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •euronewsBBC NewsIndian Express


Dr Reddy's, RDIF begin clinical trials for Russia's Sputnik V vaccine in India

Dr Reddy's and RDIF had entered into a partnership to conduct clinical trials and rights for...
DNA - Published Also reported by •euronewsDeutsche WelleIndian Express


Russia's permanent mission, Health Ministry to present Sputnik V vaccine at UN today

In August, Russia`s Health Ministry registered the world`s first vaccine for the prevention of...
Zee News - Published


Why Russians Aren't Raising A Glass To This Particular Health Official [Video]

Russia is in an uproar after a health official said people shouldn't drink alcohol two weeks before and six weeks after getting the COVID-19 vaccine. According to Business Insider, there's no evidence..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published
Sputnik V: Russia rolls out its COVID-19 vaccination programme [Video]

Russia has started its COVID-19 vaccination programme, with the first jabs going to workers at high risk of becoming infected with coronavirus.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:30Published
Russia set to launch first doses of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine [Video]

With trials still underway, the vaccine is currently only being offered to those under 60 and without any chronic diseases.

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 14:51Published