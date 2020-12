Power Book 2 Ghost S01E06 Good vs Evil

Power Book 2 Ghost 1x06 Good vs Evil - Next on season 1 episode 6 - promo trailer HD - Everyone has a secret to protect.

Watch it all go down during the midseason premiere of #PowerGhost this Sunday on STARZ.

Written by Geoffrey Thorne Air date: December 6, 2020 #PowerNeverEnds #PowerTV