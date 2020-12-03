Global  
 

Justin Bieber slams troll for encouraging hate messages to wife Hailey

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Justin Bieber slams troll for encouraging hate messages to wife Hailey

Justin Bieber slams troll for encouraging hate messages to wife Hailey

Justin Bieber has branded an online troll a "sad excuse of a human" for encouraging people to insult his wife Hailey Bieber.


Justin Bieber Slams Selena Gomez Fan Calling for Hailey Bullying

 Justin Bieber is slamming a Selena Gomez fan as a "sad excuse of a human" after she shamelessly called on other SG fans to bully his wife, Hailey.
Justin Bieber fires back at troll encouraging people to insult Hailey Bieber

 "Sorry" hitmaker Justin Bieber has fired back at an online troll who encouraged other social media users to insult his wife Hailey Bieber and defend his previous romance with Selena Gomez.
Hailey Bieber urged Justin to wait to get new rose neck tattoo

Hailey Bieber urged Justin to wait to get new rose neck tattoo

Justin Bieber had to wait a month to complete his neck tattoo collection with a rose design after his wife Hailey Bieber told him she wasn't thrilled about all his skin art.

Justin Bieber fires back at troll encouraging people to insult Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber fires back at troll encouraging people to insult Hailey Bieber “Sorry” hitmaker Justin Bieber has fired back at an online troll who encouraged other social...
Justin & Hailey Bieber Slam a 'Jelena' Fan Who Told People to Bombard Them with 'Selena Is Better' Comments

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber are both firing back at a troll who told fans to bombard them with comments.
Justin Bieber Slams Fan Disrespecting His Wife Hailey

Justin Bieber Slams Fan Disrespecting His Wife Hailey

We're talking about Justin and his wife. Selena Gomez dating rumors and Noah Cyrus facing backlash.

Justin Bieber Calls Out Selena Gomez Fan Who Encouraged Followers to 'Bully' Hailey Bieber | Billboard News

Justin Bieber Calls Out Selena Gomez Fan Who Encouraged Followers to 'Bully' Hailey Bieber | Billboard News

Justin Bieber has had enough of comments comparing his wife Hailey Bieber to ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

Justin Bieber fires back at online troll who encouraged people to insult Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber fires back at online troll who encouraged people to insult Hailey Bieber

'Sorry' hitmaker Justin Bieber has fired back at an online troll who encouraged other social media users to insult his wife Hailey Bieber and defend his previous romance with Selena Gomez.

