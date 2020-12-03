|
Justin Bieber slams troll for encouraging hate messages to wife Hailey
Justin Bieber slams troll for encouraging hate messages to wife Hailey
Justin Bieber has branded an online troll a "sad excuse of a human" for encouraging people to insult his wife Hailey Bieber.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
Related news from verified sources
|
“Sorry” hitmaker Justin Bieber has fired back at an online troll who encouraged other social...
WorldNews - Published
|
Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber are both firing back at a troll who told fans to bombard the...
Just Jared - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources