Nobody can stop BJP from forming govt in Telangana in 2023: G Kishan Reddy

Neither Owaisi nor KCR nor anyone else can stop BJP from forming govt in 2023." On being asked about the possibility of AIMIM-TRS coalition for running Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Reddy said, "Owaisi and KCR fought the elections together.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on December 05 took a fresh jibe at Amit Shah and said that Congress MLAs were ashamed of seeing him as Union Home Minister. He also blamed BJP for allegedly trying to topple the state government. "They (BJP) tried to make the government fall in Rajasthan. After meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan our MLAs told me that they were ashamed to see Amit Shah as Home Minister. There was a time when Sardar Patel was Home Minister and now it's him. They (BJP) were giving assurance that they have made five different governments fall and this will be the sixth one. BJP has been conspiring like this," said Gehlot.
After Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) emerged as the largest party with 55 seats in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on December 04 said that TRS represents the regional sentiment of Telangana.
National President of Bharatiya Janata Party Jagat Prakash Nadda showed his satisfaction on the GHMC election results. Hailing his party workers Nadda said, "The historic result for BJP in Hyderabad GHMC elections shows people's unequivocal support towards PM Modi's development and governance model. I want to thank the people of Hyderabad." "The people of Hyderabad have made it clear what will be the results of the Telangana assembly elections (2023). I can say with confidence that people of Telangana have decided to say goodbye to the corrupt KCR government," BJP president added.
As counting of votes began for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leader expressed confidence of winning more than 100 out of 150 seats, despite "many big leaders from BJP" had come to campaign for the civic polls. She also accused the BJP leaders of making false claims during the campaign, and asserted that people of Hyderabad did not believe them. "We are expecting to win over 100 seats. Although many big leaders from BJP came to campaign and made many false claims, I'm happy that people of Hyderabad did not believe in them and reposed their faith in KCR's leadership," K Kavitha, who is also the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, told ANI. Heavy police presence was seen outside LB Stadium, one of the counting centres in Hyderabad, as officials started counting of votes.
As a COVID vaccine will soon become a reality in India, GMR Hyderabad air cargo and Delhi Airport's air cargo are set to play a pivotal role in the distribution of vaccines through state-of-the-art time and temperature-sensitive distribution system. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 04 announced that a COVID vaccine will likely be ready in few weeks, and after the approval of scientists, public vaccination will begin on large scale.
MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddyon Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections said that BJP came out as a strong party today. "TRS had 99 seats in Hyderabad, this has come down to 55 now. We had 4 seats and we have won 50 as of now. The number of seats of AIMIM has also gone down, the same goes for TRS. BJP has today emerged as a strong party," saidMoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy. He further added, "Today's results indicate that we have blessings of the people in our efforts to bring BJP govt in Telangana in 2023 elections. TRS has failed, people are against their dynasty rule and corruption. People have paved a way for a BJP govt in Telangana, in the days to come."
