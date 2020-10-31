Global  
 

Nobody can stop BJP from forming govt in Telangana in 2023: G Kishan Reddy

MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy expressed firm belief that the BJP will form government in Telangana in 2023.

On results of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls, BJP leader said, "Hyderabad is mini Telangana.

People showed support and gave blessings to BJP with 48 seats.

People are against Asaduddin Owaisi.

Neither Owaisi nor KCR nor anyone else can stop BJP from forming govt in 2023." On being asked about the possibility of AIMIM-TRS coalition for running Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Reddy said, "Owaisi and KCR fought the elections together.

They both eat 'biryani' together.

KCR has planned this sitting at home."


