Rainbow Laces 'much more than a badge' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 05:30s - Published 6 minutes ago Rainbow Laces 'much more than a badge' Speaking on Soccer AM, former England international Lianne Sanderson and comedian Tom Allen open up about their own experiences of coming out and discuss the impact of the Rainbow Laces campaign. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like