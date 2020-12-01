Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK and EU call in leaders to save trade talks

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:41s - Published
UK and EU call in leaders to save trade talks

UK and EU call in leaders to save trade talks

Britain and the European Commission's leaders have been called in to try to save the Brexit talks, which have snagged on fishing rights less than a month before the official divorce.

Lucy Fielder reports.

Brexit talks have gone to the wire, and the leaders of Britain and the European commission were stepping in to break the impasse Saturday (December 5).

Talks were paused on Friday to call in Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen, to narrow differences sources say center on French demands for fishing rights in British waters.

Chief negotiator Michel Barnier was non-committal as he prepared to board the train back to Brussels.

"Good morning, we keep calm as always and if there is still a way we will see." Months of negotiations have barely moved on the three thorniest issues: fishing rights, fair competition guarantees and ways to solve future disputes.

But neither side has walked away either, showing there are still hopes of reaching a deal.

Almost a trillion dollars' worth of trade is at stake.

Fishing accounts for less than one percent of Britain's GDP but for Brexit supporters, it's a symbol of sovereignty.

Britain formally left the EU at the end of January, but is currently in a transition period.

If no deal is found, it faces a messy divorce at the end of the year, just as it and the rest of Europe grapple with the vast cost of the pandemic.

Talks soured on Thursday when a British government source said the EU had disrupted talks by trying to force further concessions, and France warned it could rebel.

A no-deal Brexit is a nightmare scenario for business and investors, who say it would snarl borders, spook financial markets and sow chaos through supply chains.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Barnier leaves London amid hopes Brexit talks can be rescued [Video]

Barnier leaves London amid hopes Brexit talks can be rescued

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier has left London this morning after Brexit trade talks with the UK were put on hold. Mr Barnier said that if there was "still a way, we will see”, as Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen are expected to hold emergency talks this weekend. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:56Published
Brexit briefing: 26 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 26 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Brexit: Boris Johnson and EU chief seek to break trade deal deadlock

 EU and UK negotiators call in leaders in last ditch effort to secure a trade deal.
BBC News
Brexit talks paused after London and Brussels fail to reach agreement - Michel Barnier [Video]

Brexit talks paused after London and Brussels fail to reach agreement - Michel Barnier

Brexit talks have been put on pause after London and Brussels failed to reach agreement, according to Michel Barnier.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 04:09Published

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Jittery Gibraltar fears economic hit from a no-deal Brexit [Video]

Jittery Gibraltar fears economic hit from a no-deal Brexit

Gibraltar's Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has warned "life will change radically for the worse if there is no deal" agreed with the EU.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:26Published

Michel Barnier Michel Barnier French politician and EU negotiator

Michel Barnier: 'Important day' for Brexit talks [Video]

Michel Barnier: 'Important day' for Brexit talks

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said it was an "important day" as he left his hotel to continue Brexit trade talks with the UK Government this morning. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:45Published

European Commission European Commission Executive branch of the European Union

Post-Brexit trade talks paused amid 'significant divergences'

 Post-Brexit trade talks paused with Boris Johnson to discuss progress with European Commission chief.
BBC News
One der Leyen: How has EU chief Ursula done in her first year? [Video]

One der Leyen: How has EU chief Ursula done in her first year?

December 1 marks one year since Ursula von der Leyen took over as European Commission president. We look at how she has fared.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:42Published

Brexit: There's not much time left for a deal, warns Merkel

 European Union governments are getting impatient over the lack of progress in the Brexit negotiations, Angela Merkel warned.The German Chancellor said Ursula von..
New Zealand Herald

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

Christmas charity makeover for Boris Johnson at Madame Tussauds [Video]

Christmas charity makeover for Boris Johnson at Madame Tussauds

Madame Tussauds London re-dresses Boris Johnson's figure in festive knitwearemblazoned with his coronavirus warning, to support Save the Children'sforthcoming Christmas Jumper Day. The annual event has raised more than £25million for the charity since 2012.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

City of Brussels City of Brussels Capital of Belgium

Coronavirus: New businesses bucking the trend and thriving in Flanders despite pandemic [Video]

Coronavirus: New businesses bucking the trend and thriving in Flanders despite pandemic

Almost 2,000 new businesses opened up in the second quarter of the year in Brussels as well as 11,000 in Flanders.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 03:01Published

Ursula von der Leyen Ursula von der Leyen President of the European Commission

Related news from verified sources

UK, EU call in leaders to save trade talks

British and EU negotiators paused trade talks on Friday to call in their leaders to try to narrow...
Japan Today - Published