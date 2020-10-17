Foundation stone laying ceremony of new Parliament building to be held on Dec 10

On December 05, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla informed that the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building will be held on 10th December at 1 pm by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said, "It has been decided that the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building will be held on 10th December at 1 pm.

The ceremony will begin with 'bhumi pujan' by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On the completion of the 75 years of India's independence, we will begin the session of both the Houses in the new Parliament building." He further said, "This will be one such temple of AatmaNirbhar Bharat that will reflect the diversity of the nation.

It will be 17,000 square meter bigger than the old Parliament.

There will be approximately 888 seats for Lok Sabha members and more than 326 seats for Rajya Sabha members in the new building.

Lok Sabha hall will be able to accommodate 1224 members simultaneously.

This will be built in an area of 64,500 square meter at an expense of Rs 971 crores."