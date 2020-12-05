Global  
 

Historic Middle Collegiate Church Destroyed In East Village Fire

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:25s
A damaging fire in the East Village spread to several buildings and destroyed a historic church Saturday morning.

CBS2's Christina Fan reports.


