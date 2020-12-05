Historic Middle Collegiate Church Destroyed In East Village Fire
A damaging fire in the East Village spread to several buildings and destroyed a historic church Saturday morning.
CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
Firefighters battle massive blaze at Middle Collegiate Church in New YorkTwo-hundred firefighters are today (December 5) battling a massive blaze at the Middle Collegiate Church in New York.