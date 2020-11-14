Foundation stone laying ceremony of new Parliament building to be held on Dec 10
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:32s - Published
Foundation stone laying ceremony of new Parliament building to be held on Dec 10
On December 05, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla informed that the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building will be held on 10th December at 1 pm by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He said, "It has been decided that the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building will be held on 10th December at 1 pm.
The ceremony will begin with 'bhumi pujan' by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
On the completion of the 75 years of India's independence, we will begin the session of both the Houses in the new Parliament building." He further said, "This will be one such temple of AatmaNirbhar Bharat that will reflect the diversity of the nation.
It will be 17,000 square meter bigger than the old Parliament.
There will be approximately 888 seats for Lok Sabha members and more than 326 seats for Rajya Sabha members in the new building.
Lok Sabha hall will be able to accommodate 1224 members simultaneously.
This will be built in an area of 64,500 square meter at an expense of Rs 971 crores."
BJP MLA from Rajasthan's Rajsamand, Kiran Maheshwari passed away on November 29. Maheshwari had tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) last month. The Rajasthan BJP MLA breathed her last at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. Maheshwari was a member of 14th LS from 2004-2009 from Rajasthan's Udaipur constituency. The BJP MLA was shifted to Medanta earlier this month after her health worsened. She had reportedly contracted Covid during October's municipal corporation polls. Maheshwari was one of the two poll in-charges of BJP for Kota North Municipal Corporation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his condolences on Maheshwari's demise. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also expressed grief over 'the untimely demise'. Condoling her demise, LS Speaker Om Birla called it a 'personal loss'.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:47Published
A joint committee of Parliament for Data Protection asked Twitter, why it has not taken action against the tweets by comedian Kunal Kamra about the Chief Justice of India. BJP MP, Meenakashi Lekhi criticized Twitter against its inaction. She said, "On Kunal's tweet, they said that the post cannot be removed unless the court does not issue such orders."
Leaders remembered Jawaharlal Nehru on his 131st birth anniversary. PM Modi took to twitter to pay tribute to India's first Prime Minister. Congress' Rahul Gandhi paid floral tribute to Nehru at Delhi's Shanti Vana. VP Venkaiah Naidu also paid respect to Nehru on his birth anniversary. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid floral tribute to Nehru at Parliament. Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad, Shashi Tharoor, Jairam Ramesh also paid tribute to Nehru. Born in 1889, in UP's Prayagraj, Nehru remains India's longest serving PM. Nehru became PM on August 15, 1947, following an active role in freedom struggle. The Congress stalwart breathed his last on May 27, 1964. November 14 is also celebrated as Children's Day in the country.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:41Published
Ahead of the fifth round of talks with protesting farmers, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh along with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at latter's residence on December 05. While the government is optimistic about today's meeting, scheduled for 2 pm, and hopes for "positive outcome", the protesting farmers are adamant about their demands and want rollback of the three new agriculture laws.
As a COVID vaccine will soon become a reality in India, GMR Hyderabad air cargo and Delhi Airport's air cargo are set to play a pivotal role in the distribution of vaccines through state-of-the-art time and temperature-sensitive distribution system. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 04 announced that a COVID vaccine will likely be ready in few weeks, and after the approval of scientists, public vaccination will begin on large scale.
As early trends showed BJP leading in recently-concluded Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, party MP D Arvind said that it is clear that people want change. "The transformation has started in the state of Telangana. You have seen Lok Sabha election results then Dubbaka by-election and now GHMC. This is expected. This is a paper-ballot elections so let us wait till the evening, but it is clear message to TRS that Telangana people and GHMC people have given that they want a change here. People have decided to vote for a change and decided that Mr Modi's leadership and a non-corrupt government is required in the state of Telangana," said BJP MP D Arvind. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections were held on December 01, and the counting of votes is underway.
SAD leader and former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal returned his Padma Vibhushan award on Thursday. The five-time former CM returned his Padma award in protest against the new farm laws. SAD, one of the oldest constituents of NDA, had snapped ties with BJP in September 2020. SAD pulled out of the alliance to protest against the agriculture laws enacted by Centre. In a letter emailed to President, Badal listed his reasons for feeling 'hurt and betrayed'. He regretted that the union govt remains indifferent to sufferings of the farmers. Badal felt apologetic that the pleas of farmer friendly parties like SAD were mocked. Incidentally, SAD (Democratic) chief Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa also returned his Padma Bhushan. The Rajya Sabha MP was presented the Padma Bhushan award by President Kovind in March 2019. Dhindsa parted ways with SAD after political differences with chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:52Published
House-to-house survey would be conducted in containment zones from today to check on symptomatic patients in Delhi. Jain said, "There's no harm in wearing a mask inside the car also. Citizens should make it a rule to wear a mask whenever they step outside their home." He further said, "Contact tracing is already underway at a large scale. House-to-house survey will be conducted in containment zones from today to check on symptomatic patients. Government rates will be charged for 60% COVID-19 beds reserved by Delhi government in private hospitals."
One of the major allegations levelled by critics against the National Education Policy 2020 is that it is biased towards privatisation of India's education system. Speaking at the 18th edition of the..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:28Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone for drinking water supply projects in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra districts of Uttar Pradesh on November 22. The event was held through video conferencing...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah challenged DMK and Congress for debate over development in Tamil Nadu. Shah said that the schemes and funds provided to the state by the Modi govt are not meant for help..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:11Published