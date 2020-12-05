Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple To Replace Unresponsive iPhone 11

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Apple To Replace Unresponsive iPhone 11
Apple To Replace Unresponsive iPhone 11

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Apple will replace unresponsive iPhone 11 screens for free

“A small percentage of iPhone 11” units suffer from touch issues, Apple says, and it’s swapping...
engadget - Published Also reported by •Business Insider