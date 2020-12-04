Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

GHMC polls: TRS wins 55 seats, BJP emerges 2nd largest party, secures 48 seats

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:10s - Published
GHMC polls: TRS wins 55 seats, BJP emerges 2nd largest party, secures 48 seats

GHMC polls: TRS wins 55 seats, BJP emerges 2nd largest party, secures 48 seats

GHMC poll result threw up a hung house after counting of votes on Friday.

No political party reached absolute majority mark of 76 in 150-seat corporation.

Telangana’s ruling party TRS emerged as single largest party winning 55 seats.

TRS had previously won 99 seats in 2016 GHMC elections.

BJP put up a tremendous show, emerged single largest party in GHMC.

BJP won 48 seats this year as compared to 4 seats in 2016 GHMC.

BJP president JP Nadda congratulated party workers and the people of Telangana.

Watch the full video for more details.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

Watch: Bomb hurled, gunfire during clash between TMC, BJP workers in Asansol [Video]

Watch: Bomb hurled, gunfire during clash between TMC, BJP workers in Asansol

Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were injured in a clash with TMC workers. Bomb was hurled and shots were also fired during the clash. Clash took place during a door-to-door campaign organized by the BJP at Jamgram area.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of conspiring against his government

 Gehlot slammed Home Minister Amit Shah and said, "They (BJP) tried to make the government fall in Rajasthan. After meeting with Amit Shah and (BJP leader)..
IndiaTimes

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation City governing body in India

Nobody can stop BJP from forming govt in Telangana in 2023: G Kishan Reddy [Video]

Nobody can stop BJP from forming govt in Telangana in 2023: G Kishan Reddy

MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy expressed firm belief that the BJP will form government in Telangana in 2023. On results of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls, BJP leader said, "Hyderabad is mini Telangana. People showed support and gave blessings to BJP with 48 seats. People are against Asaduddin Owaisi. Neither Owaisi nor KCR nor anyone else can stop BJP from forming govt in 2023." On being asked about the possibility of AIMIM-TRS coalition for running Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Reddy said, "Owaisi and KCR fought the elections together. They both eat 'biryani' together. KCR has planned this sitting at home."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published
TRS represents regional sentiment of Telangana: Owaisi [Video]

TRS represents regional sentiment of Telangana: Owaisi

After Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) emerged as the largest party with 55 seats in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on December 04 said that TRS represents the regional sentiment of Telangana.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Telangana Rashtra Samithi Telangana Rashtra Samithi Political party in India


Telangana Telangana State in southern India

BJP leaps from 4 to 48 wards in Hyderabad polls

 Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM held on to its 2016 tally of 44. The result of one ward has been held back because of a case in the HC. BJP has effectively dethroned..
IndiaTimes

J. P. Nadda J. P. Nadda Indian politician

GHMC polls: 'Results show people's unequivocal support towards PM's development model,' says Nadda [Video]

GHMC polls: 'Results show people's unequivocal support towards PM's development model,' says Nadda

National President of Bharatiya Janata Party Jagat Prakash Nadda showed his satisfaction on the GHMC election results. Hailing his party workers Nadda said, "The historic result for BJP in Hyderabad GHMC elections shows people's unequivocal support towards PM Modi's development and governance model. I want to thank the people of Hyderabad." "The people of Hyderabad have made it clear what will be the results of the Telangana assembly elections (2023). I can say with confidence that people of Telangana have decided to say goodbye to the corrupt KCR government," BJP president added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:18Published
JP Nadda attends Ganga Aarti at Har Ki Pauri [Video]

JP Nadda attends Ganga Aarti at Har Ki Pauri

BJP national president JP Nadda visited Har Ki Pauri in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on December 04. Nadda attended Ganga Aarti here. BJP chief is on his 120-day nationwide tour to strengthen party.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:37Published

Related news from verified sources

GHMC Polls 2020: TRS leads in 65 seats, AIMIM in 37, BJP in 41 as per trends/wins

As per the trends and leads so far during the counting for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal...
IndiaTimes - Published

Hyderabad civic polls: TRS still No.1 but loses huge ground; BJP makes big gains

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) suffered a huge blow in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal...
IndiaTimes - Published


Related videos from verified sources

BJP surge in GHMC polls, TRS is still largest party | Oneindia News [Video]

BJP surge in GHMC polls, TRS is still largest party | Oneindia News

After a bitterly fought contest in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Polls, the BJP has managed a saffron surge, winning 48 of the 150 wards, leaving behind Asaduddin Owaisi led AIMIM that..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:22Published
GHMC elections: 'BJP has today emerged as a strong party,' says G Kishan Reddy [Video]

GHMC elections: 'BJP has today emerged as a strong party,' says G Kishan Reddy

MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddyon Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections said that BJP came out as a strong party today. "TRS had 99 seats in Hyderabad, this has come down to 55 now. We had..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:01Published
GHMC elections: 'TRS winning in most seats,' K Kavitha expresses her confidence [Video]

GHMC elections: 'TRS winning in most seats,' K Kavitha expresses her confidence

TRS leader K Kavitha on Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections expressed her confidence in party's lead. "TRS is winning in most seats. As voting was by paper ballot, we have to wait..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published