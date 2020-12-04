Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Protesting farmers call for Bharat Bandh; 5th round of talks today

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:31s - Published
Protesting farmers call for Bharat Bandh; 5th round of talks today

Protesting farmers call for Bharat Bandh; 5th round of talks today

Protesting farmers announced a nationwide strike on December 8.

They said they said they will block all toll plazas and roads leading to Delhi.

General Secretary of BKU-Lakhowal, HS Lakhowal said, “In the 4th round of talks with the Centre, we made it clear that the farm laws should be revoked completely.

Centre wants to make amends to the farm laws but we disagree with it.

We made it clear to the Centre that we will only go back after Centre withdraws the farm laws.

On December 5, effigies of PM Modi’s govt and other corporate houses will be burnt across the country.

We have called for Bharat Bandh on December 8.” Fifth round of talks with the Central government is scheduled for December 5.

After 4th round of talks the government agreed to review farmers’ key demands.

However, farmers stuck to their demand of repealing the three farm laws.

Watch the full video for more.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Diljit Dosanjh joins farmers' protest at Singhu Border [Video]

Diljit Dosanjh joins farmers' protest at Singhu Border

Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh joined farmers' protest at Delhi-Haryana Border. He came in support of them at Singhu border and said, "We have only one request to Centre. Please fulfil the demands of our farmers. Everyone is sitting here peacefully and entire country is with farmers." Farmers' protest against farm laws entered day 10 today. Central Government today also held talks with farmer leaders. Recently Diljit Dosanjh also went on a Twitter war with actor Kangana Ranaut over her fake tweet regarding farmers' protest.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published

'Seeing our plight, our children no longer want to become farmers'

 As thousands of farmers dig their heels in at Delhi's borders bracing chilly winter winds and preparing for a long fight to press for their demands, some rue..
IndiaTimes

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Foundation stone laying ceremony of new Parliament building to be held on Dec 10 [Video]

Foundation stone laying ceremony of new Parliament building to be held on Dec 10

On December 05, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla informed that the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building will be held on 10th December at 1 pm by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, "It has been decided that the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building will be held on 10th December at 1 pm. The ceremony will begin with 'bhumi pujan' by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On the completion of the 75 years of India's independence, we will begin the session of both the Houses in the new Parliament building." He further said, "This will be one such temple of AatmaNirbhar Bharat that will reflect the diversity of the nation. It will be 17,000 square meter bigger than the old Parliament. There will be approximately 888 seats for Lok Sabha members and more than 326 seats for Rajya Sabha members in the new building. Lok Sabha hall will be able to accommodate 1224 members simultaneously. This will be built in an area of 64,500 square meter at an expense of Rs 971 crores."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:32Published

PM Modi to lay foundation stone for new Parliament building on December 10

 PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for new Parliament building and will perform 'Bhoomi Pujan' on December 10. The construction will begin this month..
IndiaTimes

Related news from verified sources

Bharat bandh on December 8: Farmers threaten to intensify agitation ahead of fifth round of talks

The farmers agitating against the government's new farm laws has announced Bharat bandh on December...
Zee News - Published

Farmers unions to intensify agitation, call for Bharat bandh on Dec 8

Farmer unions on Friday decided to intensify their agitation against the farm laws calling for...
Mid-Day - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Govt to send us proposal, we will discuss it: Farmer leader after 5th round of meeting [Video]

Govt to send us proposal, we will discuss it: Farmer leader after 5th round of meeting

The fifth round of meeting between Central Government and protesting farmer leaders concluded on December 05. "The government said that they'll send a proposal and then meeting will be held on December..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:38Published
Kailash Vijayvargiya blames CM Banerjee-led govt over violence in Asansol [Video]

Kailash Vijayvargiya blames CM Banerjee-led govt over violence in Asansol

BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya slammed CM Mamata over bombing and shooting at BJP rally in Asansol's Jamgram area on December 5. Several BJP workers got injured in the incident...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:48Published
Seems like govt will definitely roll back laws: All India Kisan Sabha Gen Secy [Video]

Seems like govt will definitely roll back laws: All India Kisan Sabha Gen Secy

All India Kisan Sabha General Secretary Hannan Mollah said that after fifth round of meeting "it seems that government will definitely roll back the laws." "We said at the beginning of meeting that our..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:24Published