Protesting farmers call for Bharat Bandh; 5th round of talks today

Protesting farmers announced a nationwide strike on December 8.

They said they said they will block all toll plazas and roads leading to Delhi.

General Secretary of BKU-Lakhowal, HS Lakhowal said, “In the 4th round of talks with the Centre, we made it clear that the farm laws should be revoked completely.

Centre wants to make amends to the farm laws but we disagree with it.

We made it clear to the Centre that we will only go back after Centre withdraws the farm laws.

On December 5, effigies of PM Modi’s govt and other corporate houses will be burnt across the country.

We have called for Bharat Bandh on December 8.” Fifth round of talks with the Central government is scheduled for December 5.

After 4th round of talks the government agreed to review farmers’ key demands.

However, farmers stuck to their demand of repealing the three farm laws.

