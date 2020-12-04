BS Hooda urges Centre to resolve farmers' issues soon

Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:24s
Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress Bhupinder S Hooda reacted on fifth round of meeting between farmer leaders and Centre.

He said that Centre should take some immediate action to fulfill farmers' demands.

He also said that Congress is standing with farmers.


Former Haryana CM Hooda slams state govt for 'overlooking' farmers' plight [Video]

Former Haryana CM Hooda slams state govt for 'overlooking' farmers' plight

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder S Hooda slammed Haryana government for 'overlooking' farmers' plight. "Haryana government is in bad shape as they made the biggest mistake. Had they not stopped farmers or not used water cannons or not lobbed tear gas shells, they wouldn't have been in problem. Who can stop others from coming to national capital? What Haryana govt did is condemnable," said BS Hooda. He further added, "Farmers are being insulted. They are being called 'Khalistanis' and 'Congressis'. Farmers are farmers. They have come here with their valid demands, rising above religion, caste and region. They are here in this cold."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:25Published

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

FIR lodged against Tejashwi, others for demonstrating in prohibited area

 At least 18 leaders of the RJD, Congress and the Left Parties, including Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, have been booked for staging demonstration in prohibited area..
IndiaTimes

Biden says he would not make coronavirus vaccine mandatory

 With Friday's latest jobs report revealing more signs of a slowing economy, President-elect Joe Biden said there is no time to lose and urged President Trump and..
CBS News

Congress could pass coronavirus stimulus deal before Christmas

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are closing in on the framework for a coronavirus stimulus deal, after months of..
CBS News
Our MLAs ashamed of seeing Amit Shah as Home Minister: CM Gehlot [Video]

Our MLAs ashamed of seeing Amit Shah as Home Minister: CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on December 05 took a fresh jibe at Amit Shah and said that Congress MLAs were ashamed of seeing him as Union Home Minister. He also blamed BJP for allegedly trying to topple the state government. "They (BJP) tried to make the government fall in Rajasthan. After meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan our MLAs told me that they were ashamed to see Amit Shah as Home Minister. There was a time when Sardar Patel was Home Minister and now it's him. They (BJP) were giving assurance that they have made five different governments fall and this will be the sixth one. BJP has been conspiring like this," said Gehlot.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:33Published

Haryana Haryana State in northern India

Anil Vij tests Covid positive, was given trial dose of Covaxin last month [Video]

Anil Vij tests Covid positive, was given trial dose of Covaxin last month

Haryana health minister Anil Vij tested positive for Covid-19. Vij has been admitted to Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. Vij tweeted, “I have been tested Corona positive. I am admitted in Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves tested for corona.” The minister was administered a dose of Covaxin last month as part of the third phase of the trial. He volunteered to be the first volunteer for the third phase trial of Covaxin. Covaxin is being indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech with ICMR. Bharat Biotech said phase 3 trials would involve a total of 26,000 people. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:38Published
Haryana woman arrested for allegedly thrashing mother-in-law [Video]

Haryana woman arrested for allegedly thrashing mother-in-law

A woman was arrested for allegedly thrashing her mother-in-law in Haryana's Hisar. The video of the incident went viral on social media. "The accused woman was arrested after a video surfaced on social media. A case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC," a police official said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:10Published
Watch: 5th round of govt-farmer talks begins in Delhi [Video]

Watch: 5th round of govt-farmer talks begins in Delhi

The fifth round of meeting between central government and farmer leaders began at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital on December 05. Both the parties are trying to reach a solution over the contentious new farm laws which have sparked protest by farming community, mainly from Punjab and Haryana. Farmers are adamant about their demands which include withdrawal of the agriculture laws, although the government has continuously said the reforms will boost the sector and give farmers more options to sell their produce, and thus resulting in a increase in their income overtime.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:28Published

