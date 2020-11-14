Indian Army organises 'cyclothon' in Rajasthan on 1971 India-Pak war's anniversary

Stringent action to control COVID infection: CM Gehlot



Reviewing the coronavirus situation in Rajasthan's Jaipur and Jodhpur, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that to break the chain of corona infection in the state, it is necessary to take strict action against those who violate the health protocols and endanger the health of others. He said that steps such as daytime curfew in more transitioned areas could also be considered to protect the health of the public, if necessary, to ensure compliance with rules of wearing masks, social distancing. CM also instructed the officials to take strict action like sealing of ceremony sites and establishments on the violation of health protocols. The Chief Minister said that people with symptoms of cough-cold and fever should be thoroughly screened. The District Collector should issue orders for the compliance of the quarantine rules for the patients in home isolation and their close contacts. CM Gehlot also stressed to increase the number of COVID tests. He said that the number of positive cases may increase with the increase of tests, but it will help to break the chain of infection. After identifying and curing infected individuals, infection can be prevented from spreading.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:19 Published on January 1, 1970