Indian Army organises 'cyclothon' in Rajasthan on 1971 India-Pak war's anniversary

DRDO developed Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) underwent trails in Maharashtra on Sunday. The made-in-India howitzer has a striking range of around 50 km and is being readied for the Indian Army. The ATAGS project as started in 2013 by DRDO to replace older guns. ATAGS howitzer was publicly showcased at the 68th Republic Day parade in 2017. Watch the video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:24Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Museum Centre at Longewala post, Jaisalmer. PM Modi arrived in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with soldiers at Longewala in the western sector. Prime Minister praised soldiers for their selfless efforts and boosted their morale.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid a wreath and paid tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty. He also shared sweets with jawans. PM Modi arrived in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with soldiers at Longewala in the western sector. Prime Minister praised soldiers for their selfless efforts and boosted their morale.
A grenade attack took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla on the day a fierce terror encounter occurred in Pulwama. At least 3 civilians were reportedly injured in the grenade attack. They were rushed to a hospital. Meanwhile in Pulwama, security forces were successful in eliminating 3 terrorists. They were affiliated to Pakistan-based Al Badr terror organisation. The encounter took place after terrorists opened fire when the Army, J&K Police, and the CRPF laid a cordon at Tiken village following a tip-off. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:03Published
An All India Donation Drive for COVID-19 relief by a trio has reached Rajasthan's Jodhpur. 'Road Ashram' campaign reached at Jodhpur on December 06. They are travelling along India's borders in their car which is decorated with symbols of various Indian states. The trio will cover 25,000 km and 30 states during their campaign. Their main motive is to create awareness among the masses. Speaking to ANI, campaigner Siddharth Dutta said, "We are travelling along India's borders in our car, which is decorated and crafted with symbols of Indian states. We will cover 25,000 km and 30 states."
Reviewing the coronavirus situation in Rajasthan's Jaipur and Jodhpur, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that to break the chain of corona infection in the state, it is necessary to take strict action against those who violate the health protocols and endanger the health of others. He said that steps such as daytime curfew in more transitioned areas could also be considered to protect the health of the public, if necessary, to ensure compliance with rules of wearing masks, social distancing. CM also instructed the officials to take strict action like sealing of ceremony sites and establishments on the violation of health protocols. The Chief Minister said that people with symptoms of cough-cold and fever should be thoroughly screened. The District Collector should issue orders for the compliance of the quarantine rules for the patients in home isolation and their close contacts. CM Gehlot also stressed to increase the number of COVID tests. He said that the number of positive cases may increase with the increase of tests, but it will help to break the chain of infection. After identifying and curing infected individuals, infection can be prevented from spreading.
The construction work of North India's first ever Industrial Biotech Park (IBP) is underway in JandK's Kathua district. Construction of Biotech Park is taking place at Gatti Village of Kathua. It will..