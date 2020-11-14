Global  
 

Indian Army organises 'cyclothon' in Rajasthan on 1971 India-Pak war's anniversary

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Indian Army's Konark Corps organised 'cyclothon' in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on 1971 India-Pakistan war on 50th anniversary.

Participants will cycle till Longewala, a town in Rajasthan and will cover around 1,971 km.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Konark Corps, Lt Gen Anil Puri said, "We'll meet war veterans and spread COVID awareness among locals."


