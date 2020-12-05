Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:51s - Published 2 weeks ago

Gupkar gang didn't fight to secure right of vote but come forward when they need votes: Smriti Irani

Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development Smriti Z Irani slammed Gupkar Alliance by saying that the parties did not fight to secure the right of vote for refugees but are only coming forward now when they need votes amid DDC polls.