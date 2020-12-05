Gupkar gang didn't fight to secure right of vote but come forward when they need votes: Smriti Irani

Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:51s
Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development Smriti Z Irani slammed Gupkar Alliance by saying that the parties did not fight to secure the right of vote for refugees but are only coming forward now when they need votes amid DDC polls.


People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration

'Gupkar gang' hungry for power, deceiving people of J&K: Union Minister Smriti Irani

 The 'Gupkar gang' is a conglomerate of regional and national political parties in Jammu and Kashmir formed to demand the restoration of Article 370.
DNA
Gupkar alliance candidates not allowed to campaign for DDC polls, alleges Mufti [Video]

Gupkar alliance candidates not allowed to campaign for DDC polls, alleges Mufti

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on November 29 alleged that People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) candidates are not allowed to go for campaigning for the ongoing District Development Council elections. "After we decided to participate in DDC Election, the degree of oppression has increased in Jammu and Kashmir. Candidates of PAGD are confined and are not allowed to go out for campaigning. How candidates will contest if they are not allowed to canvass?" asked Mufti.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:05Published

