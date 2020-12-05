Gupkar gang didn't fight to secure right of vote but come forward when they need votes: Smriti Irani
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:51s - Published
Gupkar gang didn't fight to secure right of vote but come forward when they need votes: Smriti Irani
Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development Smriti Z Irani slammed Gupkar Alliance by saying that the parties did not fight to secure the right of vote for refugees but are only coming forward now when they need votes amid DDC polls.
Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on November 29 alleged that People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) candidates are not allowed to go for campaigning for the ongoing District Development Council elections. "After we decided to participate in DDC Election, the degree of oppression has increased in Jammu and Kashmir. Candidates of PAGD are confined and are not allowed to go out for campaigning. How candidates will contest if they are not allowed to canvass?" asked Mufti.
Union minister Smriti Irani took on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi over the issue of 'love jihad', a conspiracy to convert Hindu women as alleged by some Hindutva groups...
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:03Published
Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, BJP leader and Union Textile Minister SmritiIrani on November 25 backed states' decision to bring law on 'Love Jihad'. "If a state govt takes steps to ensure..