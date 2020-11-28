San Francisco mayor announces stay-at-home order

The mayor of San Francisco on Friday ordered new lockdowns and business restrictions across the Bay Area in the face of a COVID-19 surge, as political leaders nationwide ramp up pressure on Americans to stay home until vaccines can be distributed.

California gov. unveils regional lockdown plan [NFA] California governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced plans to impose COVID-19 stay-at-home orders on a regional basis, with new restrictions triggered in a given region when its hospital intensive care units get close to capacity. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

"We don't think we can wait for the state's new restrictions to go into effect. This is an emergency," one official said.

Plus: L.A. County tests at-home coronavirus screening, Pasadena enforces mask guidelines and the Bond Fire continues to burn

Wesley Moribe, 41, and Courtney Peterson, 46, were charged with reckless endangerment after they flew from San Francisco to Hawaii, despite being told to..

Why United Airlines Banned Hawaii Couple The Washington Post is reporting that a Hawaii couple is facing reckless-endangerment charges. The couple took a six hour flight after being diagnosed with COVID-19. After testing positive for the coronavirus, the couple boarded a flight from San Francisco to Lihue, Hawaii. The couple were arrested after getting off the plane. United Airlines banned the couple. They face up to a year in jail and a $2,000 fine if convicted.

The health officers in six San Francisco Bay Area counties have issued a new stay-at-home order as the number of virus cases surge and hospitals fill in the..

San Francisco and San Mateo counties on Saturday officially landed on purple tier, the state's most...

The health officers in six San Francisco Bay Area regions issued a new stay-at-home order Friday as...

San Francisco Mayor London Breed has officially joined the ranks of public officials who have been...