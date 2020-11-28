San Francisco mayor announces stay-at-home order

The mayor of San Francisco on Friday ordered new lockdowns and business restrictions across the Bay Area in the face of a COVID-19 surge, as political leaders nationwide ramp up pressure on Americans to stay home until vaccines can be distributed.
The Washington Post is reporting that a Hawaii couple is facing reckless-endangerment charges. The couple took a six hour flight after being diagnosed with COVID-19. After testing positive for the coronavirus, the couple boarded a flight from San Francisco to Lihue, Hawaii. The couple were arrested after getting off the plane. United Airlines banned the couple. They face up to a year in jail and a $2,000 fine if convicted.
[NFA] California governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced plans to impose COVID-19 stay-at-home orders on a regional basis, with new restrictions triggered in a given region when its hospital intensive care units get close to capacity. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
While 2020 has been full of uncertainty, the show must go on for San Francisco Ballet's production of 'The Nutcracker'. CBSN Bay Area interviews one of the show's stars, Elizabeth Powell,. The ballet..