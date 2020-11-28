San Francisco mayor announces stay-at-home order

Global  
 

The mayor of San Francisco on Friday ordered new lockdowns and business restrictions across the Bay Area in the face of a COVID-19 surge, as political leaders nationwide ramp up pressure on Americans to stay home until vaccines can be distributed.


San Francisco area counties set virus closure rule

 The health officers in six San Francisco Bay Area counties have issued a new stay-at-home order as the number of virus cases surge and hospitals fill in the..
Why United Airlines Banned Hawaii Couple [Video]

Why United Airlines Banned Hawaii Couple

The Washington Post is reporting that a Hawaii couple is facing reckless-endangerment charges. The couple took a six hour flight after being diagnosed with COVID-19. After testing positive for the coronavirus, the couple boarded a flight from San Francisco to Lihue, Hawaii. The couple were arrested after getting off the plane. United Airlines banned the couple. They face up to a year in jail and a $2,000 fine if convicted.

Trump Associates Said to Have Been Scrutinized in Suspected Pardon Scheme

 A billionaire from San Francisco sought clemency for a psychologist convicted of monetary crimes. The Republican donor Elliott Broidy and a lawyer for Jared..
The Couple Tested Positive for Covid-19, Police Say, but They Still Boarded a Plane

 Wesley Moribe, 41, and Courtney Peterson, 46, were charged with reckless endangerment after they flew from San Francisco to Hawaii, despite being told to..
In CA: Mandate or not, Bay Area counties to begin stay-at-home order Sunday

 Plus: L.A. County tests at-home coronavirus screening, Pasadena enforces mask guidelines and the Bond Fire continues to burn
 
San Francisco Bay Area issues new stay-at-home order

 "We don't think we can wait for the state's new restrictions to go into effect. This is an emergency," one official said.
California gov. unveils regional lockdown plan [Video]

California gov. unveils regional lockdown plan

[NFA] California governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced plans to impose COVID-19 stay-at-home orders on a regional basis, with new restrictions triggered in a given region when its hospital intensive care units get close to capacity. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed attended French Laundry party the night after Gavin Newsom

San Francisco Mayor London Breed has officially joined the ranks of public officials who have been...
San Francisco Bay Area issues stay-at-home order amid surging COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

The health officers in six San Francisco Bay Area regions issued a new stay-at-home order Friday as...
San Francisco, San Mateo fall back to Covid-19 purple tier

San Francisco and San Mateo counties on Saturday officially landed on purple tier, the state's most...
