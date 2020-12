Cast Talk ‘The Prom’ Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 03:08s - Published 3 minutes ago Cast Talk ‘The Prom’ Meryl Streep and James Corden talk about their upcoming film “The Prom”, In which four Broadway actors head to Indiana to shake things up after they hear about a school cancelling its prom when two gay students plan to attend as a couple. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Black students talk about racism at school caught up in 'white-only' prom scandal



Two former students from Brackenfell High School in Cape Town talk about their experiences at the school that is currently embroiled in a racism scandal. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 02:40 Published 3 weeks ago