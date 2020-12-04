Biden Will Not Make COVID-19 Vaccine Mandatory

President Donald Trump has still refused to concede to President-elect Joe Biden. Trump is reportedly planning a rally on Biden's inauguration day. Biden has said that Trump should go to his inauguration to demonstrate a peaceful transfer of power. He then added that Trump's presence was "of no personal consequence to me." They are far from the first American presidents and presidents-to-be not to see eye to eye.
Albert Bourla, Pfizer's CEO, said it's not clear if the company's coronavirus vaccine will no longer be able to spread the virus to other people. Bourla told NBC's "Dateline": "I think this is something that needs to be examined. We are not certain about that right now with what we know." Independent researchers have already made it clear that the trials used to test the vaccine did not examine its effects on transmission.
The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine has arrived in the UK and is on its way to ultra-low temperature storage facilities. It will be distributed from these storage facilities early next week to 50 hospital hubs acting as vaccination points.
Top U.S. infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has apologized for casting doubt on the rigor of the British regulators who approved the Pfizer Inc vaccine against COVID-19, saying he had faith in the quality of their work. Emer McCarthy reports.