Biden Will Not Make COVID-19 Vaccine Mandatory

Biden told reporters on Friday he will not make any COVID-19 vaccine mandatory.

"I'll do everything in my power as president of the United States to encourage people to do the right thing," said the president-elect.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is due to assemble a panel of experts on December 10.

This panel is being formed to decide whether to approve Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine.

If approved, it could start rolling out in 24 hours, reports Business Insider.