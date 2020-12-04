Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden Will Not Make COVID-19 Vaccine Mandatory

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Biden Will Not Make COVID-19 Vaccine Mandatory

Biden Will Not Make COVID-19 Vaccine Mandatory

Biden told reporters on Friday he will not make any COVID-19 vaccine mandatory.

"I'll do everything in my power as president of the United States to encourage people to do the right thing," said the president-elect.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is due to assemble a panel of experts on December 10.

This panel is being formed to decide whether to approve Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine.

If approved, it could start rolling out in 24 hours, reports Business Insider.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Trump Refusing To Concede, Biden Invites Him To Inauguration [Video]

Trump Refusing To Concede, Biden Invites Him To Inauguration

President Donald Trump has still refused to concede to President-elect Joe Biden. Trump is reportedly planning a rally on Biden's inauguration day. Biden has said that Trump should go to his inauguration to demonstrate a peaceful transfer of power. He then added that Trump's presence was "of no personal consequence to me." They are far from the first American presidents and presidents-to-be not to see eye to eye.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published

As he looks to 2024, Trump's deep pockets mean barbs for Biden and GOP competitors

 Trump is gearing up to run again in 2024 and that could complicate Joe Biden's entry into the White House and freeze other Republicans from running.
USATODAY.com

Biden says he would not make coronavirus vaccine mandatory

 With Friday's latest jobs report revealing more signs of a slowing economy, President-elect Joe Biden said there is no time to lose and urged President Trump and..
CBS News

Trump rallies for Republican Senators Loeffler and Perdue in Georgia

 President Trump is heading to Valdosta, Georgia, for a rally Saturday evening to support two incumbent Republican senators facing January runoff elections..
CBS News

Food and Drug Administration Food and Drug Administration Agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services

Johns Hopkins Professor Says U.S. COVID Response is Like 'Operation Turtle Speed'

 Operation Warp Speed is a misnomer, according to a Johns Hopkins doctor ... the frustrated doc says it's more like Operation Turtle Speed. Professor Marty Makary..
TMZ.com

Preparation for a big COVID-19 vaccine rollout is underway

 Medical personnel train for vaccine distribution in the UK. | Photo by Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images

In the US, COVID-19 vaccines are just..
The Verge

Multidose COVID-19 vaccines will test state tracking systems

 A participant in a COVID-19 clinical trial. | Photo by Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images

When the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available in the..
The Verge

This week on "Face the Nation," December 6, 2020

 Former CISA Director Chris Krebs and FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb appear on Sunday's "Face the Nation"
CBS News

Pfizer Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation

Pfizer: Not Sure Whether Vaccinated Can Still Spread COVID [Video]

Pfizer: Not Sure Whether Vaccinated Can Still Spread COVID

Albert Bourla, Pfizer's CEO, said it's not clear if the company's coronavirus vaccine will no longer be able to spread the virus to other people. Bourla told NBC's "Dateline": "I think this is something that needs to be examined. We are not certain about that right now with what we know." Independent researchers have already made it clear that the trials used to test the vaccine did not examine its effects on transmission.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:25Published
First batch of Covid-19 vaccine arrives in UK [Video]

First batch of Covid-19 vaccine arrives in UK

The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine has arrived in the UK and is on its way to ultra-low temperature storage facilities. It will be distributed from these storage facilities early next week to 50 hospital hubs acting as vaccination points. Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:34Published

Doctors say COVID vaccine's side effects are normal, urge people not to avoid the shots

 Ahead of the anticipated distribution of the two-dose coronavirus vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer, medical experts are stressing the importance of getting the..
CBS News

BioNTech BioNTech German biotechnology company

Welsh First Minister announces first Covid-19 vaccinations to take place next week [Video]

Welsh First Minister announces first Covid-19 vaccinations to take place next week

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has welcomed the news of the approval ofthe Pfizer and BioNTech coronavirus vaccine and announced the firstvaccinations in Wales will take place next week.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published
Fauci apologizes for UK vaccine comments [Video]

Fauci apologizes for UK vaccine comments

Top U.S. infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has apologized for casting doubt on the rigor of the British regulators who approved the Pfizer Inc vaccine against COVID-19, saying he had faith in the quality of their work. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:19Published

Continuing COVID-19 vaccine trials may put volunteers at unnecessary risk. Is that ethical?

 The success of candidate vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna raises ethical questions about continuing placebo trials in which some may get sick.
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Biden Says He Won’t Make Vaccine Mandatory: But I Will ‘Do Everything in My Power’ to Encourage People to Do the Right Thing

President-elect *Joe Biden* took a number of questions from reporters Friday on the ongoing...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •Business Insider


Biden says he would not make coronavirus vaccine mandatory

With Friday's latest jobs report revealing more signs of a slowing economy, President-elect Joe Biden...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


Biden Won't Seek Mandatory COVID Vaccine

Joe Biden said Friday he would not seek to require inoculations for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes...
Newsmax - Published


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 vaccine should not be mandatory: Biden [Video]

COVID-19 vaccine should not be mandatory: Biden

President-elect Joe Biden on Friday said that he didn't think that it should be mandatory for people to take the COVID-19 vaccine once it's available, but said he will ask Americans to commit to..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:05Published
Biden Joins Former Presidents in Pledge to Publicly Receive COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

Biden Joins Former Presidents in Pledge to Publicly Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

Biden Joins Former Presidents in Pledge to Publicly Receive COVID-19 Vaccine . Earlier this week, former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton said they would all be willing..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published
Anthony Fauci Accepts Offer to Serve as Biden’s Chief Medical Adviser “On the Spot” [Video]

Anthony Fauci Accepts Offer to Serve as Biden’s Chief Medical Adviser “On the Spot”

Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious-disease expert, said that he accepted President-elect Joe Biden’s offer to serve as his chief medical adviser “right on the spot” during an..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:47Published