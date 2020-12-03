Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cyclone Burevi: Orange alert issued for four districts in Kerala for Dec 6

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:31s - Published
Cyclone Burevi: Orange alert issued for four districts in Kerala for Dec 6

Cyclone Burevi: Orange alert issued for four districts in Kerala for Dec 6

Cyclone Burevi remained practically stationary for 30 hrs over Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram.

Severe waterlogging was witnessed in Rameswaram & Puducherry following heavy rainfall.

Residents of Rameswaram also suffered power outages due to the cyclone.

IMD informed that the depression weakened into a well marked low pressure area.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture along Kerala coast on December 5 and 6.

Orange alert has been issued for four districts in Kerala for December 6.

Teams of NDRF are carrying out rescue operations in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Watch the full video for more details.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kerala Kerala State in southern India

DMK chief Stalin attacks Tamil Nadu CM at protest rally against farm laws [Video]

DMK chief Stalin attacks Tamil Nadu CM at protest rally against farm laws

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin held a protest rally in Tamil Nadu's Salem against Centre's farm laws on December 05. While addressing the protest, Stalin questioned Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K. Palaniswami. He said, "We went to Court against the laws. Kerala and Punjab have already approached Court. Our CM says he's a farmer first, why has he not taken any step?" Meanwhile, fifth round of talks between the central govt and farmers are scheduled to be held today in Delhi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:22Published

Cyclone Burevi weakens into depression, red alert withdrawn from 7 Kerala districts

 Though red alert has been removed from Kerala,Tamil Nadu districts continue to face heavy rainfall and severe crop damage due to prolonged depression.
DNA

Cyclone Burevi Cyclone Burevi

Cyclone Burevi: Downpour leads to water-logging in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi [Video]

Cyclone Burevi: Downpour leads to water-logging in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi

Cyclone Burevi weakened into a depression and off Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram over Gulf of Mannar, Thoothukudi received moderate rainfall on December 05 which has caused severe water-logging in several parts. Daily life of people got affected as water entered into many houses.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:37Published
Cyclone Burevi: Wall of dilapidated church collapses in Rameswaram [Video]

Cyclone Burevi: Wall of dilapidated church collapses in Rameswaram

Wall of a dilapidated church building collapsed due to strong winds in Dhanushkodi near Rameswaram. Strong winds are the effect of Cyclone Burevi, which had weakened to deep depression. Several areas in Tamil Nadu are also waterlogged, leaving normal life in a difficult state.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:27Published

Rameswaram Rameswaram Town in Tamil Nadu, India

Cyclone Burevi: Heavy rains cause waterlogging in Puducherry, TN [Video]

Cyclone Burevi: Heavy rains cause waterlogging in Puducherry, TN

Severe waterlogging was seen in various parts of Rameswaram following heavy rainfall in the region. Locals are facing problems due to continuous showers. Cyclone Burevi, which had weakened to Deep Depression, affected the normal life in the southern state. Following heavy rainfall, waterlogging was also seen in several parts of Puducherry.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published

Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu State in southern India

CM Palaniswami attends event to mark 4th death anniversary of Jayalalithaa [Video]

CM Palaniswami attends event to mark 4th death anniversary of Jayalalithaa

The nation is remembering former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa on her 4th death anniversary on Dec 05. An event was organised to mark her death anniversary in Chennai which was attended by Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Dy CM O Panneerselvam. AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa served as CM of Tamil Nadu for over 14 years.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published

India Meteorological Department

Delhi wakes up to foggy morning [Video]

Delhi wakes up to foggy morning

Shallow fog engulfed parts of Delhi on December 05, even as the national capital continues to suffer from poor air quality. Vehicular movement also slowed down near Delhi's Mukundpur area due to low visibility. Minimum temperature will hover around 10 degree Celsius today, predicts India Meteorological Department.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:03Published
Cyclone Burevi to further weaken into depression during next 12 hrs: IMD [Video]

Cyclone Burevi to further weaken into depression during next 12 hrs: IMD

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra while updating on Cyclone Burevi informed that storm is expected to weaken into depression while moving westward across south Tamil Nadu in next 12 hours. "Cyclone Burevi lays over Gulf of Mannar near south Tamil Nadu coast. Wind speed is 50-60 kmph. It'll further weaken into depression while moving westward across south Kerala coast during next 12 hrs," said IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra. He further added, "There has been extremely heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry under its influence. Very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely to continue over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry today."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:10Published

Pondicherry Pondicherry City in Puducherry, India


National Disaster Response Force National Disaster Response Force Indian specialized force

Cyclone Burevi updates: Holiday in Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram airport shut [Video]

Cyclone Burevi updates: Holiday in Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram airport shut

Cyclone Burevi may make landfall across the southern districts of Kerala on Friday. IMD has issued an alert and a cyclone warning for south Tamil Nadu and Kerala coasts. Authorities in Thiruvananthapuram suspended flight operations at the airport for eight hours. Burevi has weakened into a deep depression and would cross Tamil Nadu coast on Friday. Cyclonic storm Burevi crossed the Sri Lanka coast on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, the Kerala govt has declared a holiday in five districts for Friday. Holiday has been declared for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki. As per the state govt, more than 2,000 relief camps have been opened in Kerala. CM Pinarayi Vijayan held a high-level meeting with armed forces, Coast Guard, NDRF, DGP and chief secretary. Flight services at Madurai airport have also been suspended till 12pm, while Tuticorin airport will remain closed on Friday.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:43Published
4-yr-old who fell into open borewell in UP's Mahoba dies [Video]

4-yr-old who fell into open borewell in UP's Mahoba dies

The four-year-old boy, who fell into an open borewell in Kulpahar area of Mahoba district in Uttar Pradesh on December 02, died on December 03. NDRF and SDRF teams were conducting rescue operation at the site to save the boy. The child was known to be at a depth of 25 feet, according to the officials.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published

Related news from verified sources

Cyclone Burevi weakens into depression, red alert withdrawn from 7 Kerala districts

Though red alert has been removed from Kerala,Tamil Nadu districts continue to face heavy rainfall...
DNA - Published


Related videos from verified sources

South India lashed with new cyclone one week after Cyclone Nivar [Video]

South India lashed with new cyclone one week after Cyclone Nivar

Seven days after Cyclone Nivar wreaked havoc across the Indian region of Tamil Nadu another cyclone is on its way bringing with it heavy rain and strong winds.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 04:55Published
Cyclone 'Burevi': Rameswaram witnesses continuous rainfall [Video]

Cyclone 'Burevi': Rameswaram witnesses continuous rainfall

Cyclone 'Burevi' although weakened to a Deep Depression, it did impact regular life in coastal areas of Tamil Nadu. Continued rainfall and strong winds witnessed in Rameswaram town. According to India..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published
India's southwest coast prepares ahead of Cyclone Burevi's approach [Video]

India's southwest coast prepares ahead of Cyclone Burevi's approach

Residents in India's southwestern state of Kerala have started bracing ahead of Cyclone Buveri's approach.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published