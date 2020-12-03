Cyclone Burevi: Orange alert issued for four districts in Kerala for Dec 6

Cyclone Burevi remained practically stationary for 30 hrs over Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram.

Severe waterlogging was witnessed in Rameswaram & Puducherry following heavy rainfall.

Residents of Rameswaram also suffered power outages due to the cyclone.

IMD informed that the depression weakened into a well marked low pressure area.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture along Kerala coast on December 5 and 6.

Orange alert has been issued for four districts in Kerala for December 6.

Teams of NDRF are carrying out rescue operations in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

