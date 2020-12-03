Cyclone Burevi: Orange alert issued for four districts in Kerala for Dec 6

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin held a protest rally in Tamil Nadu's Salem against Centre's farm laws on December 05. While addressing the protest, Stalin questioned Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K. Palaniswami. He said, "We went to Court against the laws. Kerala and Punjab have already approached Court. Our CM says he's a farmer first, why has he not taken any step?" Meanwhile, fifth round of talks between the central govt and farmers are scheduled to be held today in Delhi.
Cyclone Burevi weakened into a depression and off Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram over Gulf of Mannar, Thoothukudi received moderate rainfall on December 05 which has caused severe water-logging in several parts. Daily life of people got affected as water entered into many houses.
Wall of a dilapidated church building collapsed due to strong winds in Dhanushkodi near Rameswaram. Strong winds are the effect of Cyclone Burevi, which had weakened to deep depression. Several areas in Tamil Nadu are also waterlogged, leaving normal life in a difficult state.
Severe waterlogging was seen in various parts of Rameswaram following heavy rainfall in the region. Locals are facing problems due to continuous showers. Cyclone Burevi, which had weakened to Deep Depression, affected the normal life in the southern state. Following heavy rainfall, waterlogging was also seen in several parts of Puducherry.
The nation is remembering former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa on her 4th death anniversary on Dec 05. An event was organised to mark her death anniversary in Chennai which was attended by Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Dy CM O Panneerselvam. AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa served as CM of Tamil Nadu for over 14 years.
Shallow fog engulfed parts of Delhi on December 05, even as the national capital continues to suffer from poor air quality. Vehicular movement also slowed down near Delhi's Mukundpur area due to low visibility. Minimum temperature will hover around 10 degree Celsius today, predicts India Meteorological Department.
IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra while updating on Cyclone Burevi informed that storm is expected to weaken into depression while moving westward across south Tamil Nadu in next 12 hours. "Cyclone Burevi lays over Gulf of Mannar near south Tamil Nadu coast. Wind speed is 50-60 kmph. It'll further weaken into depression while moving westward across south Kerala coast during next 12 hrs," said IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra. He further added, "There has been extremely heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry under its influence. Very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely to continue over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry today."
Cyclone Burevi may make landfall across the southern districts of Kerala on Friday. IMD has issued an alert and a cyclone warning for south Tamil Nadu and Kerala coasts. Authorities in Thiruvananthapuram suspended flight operations at the airport for eight hours. Burevi has weakened into a deep depression and would cross Tamil Nadu coast on Friday. Cyclonic storm Burevi crossed the Sri Lanka coast on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, the Kerala govt has declared a holiday in five districts for Friday. Holiday has been declared for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki. As per the state govt, more than 2,000 relief camps have been opened in Kerala. CM Pinarayi Vijayan held a high-level meeting with armed forces, Coast Guard, NDRF, DGP and chief secretary. Flight services at Madurai airport have also been suspended till 12pm, while Tuticorin airport will remain closed on Friday.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:43Published
The four-year-old boy, who fell into an open borewell in Kulpahar area of Mahoba district in Uttar Pradesh on December 02, died on December 03. NDRF and SDRF teams were conducting rescue operation at the site to save the boy. The child was known to be at a depth of 25 feet, according to the officials.
Cyclone 'Burevi' although weakened to a Deep Depression, it did impact regular life in coastal areas of Tamil Nadu. Continued rainfall and strong winds witnessed in Rameswaram town. According to India..