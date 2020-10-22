College Basketball: Gonzaga vs. Baylor Canceled Due to Positive Coronavirus Tests
Saturday's game between Gonzaga and Baylor has been canceled due to positive coronavirus tests.
Andy Katz Preseason College Basketball Tiers | FOX SportsWho’s a Final Four favorite? Who’s a Final Four sleeper? Andy Katz releases his first college basketball tier ranking of the season, including Gonzaga, Baylor and Illinois at the top.
Marquette men's and women's basketball teams on pause following positive COVID-19 testsMarquette University men's and women's basketball teams have paused all team activities after a person in each program tested positive for COVID-19.