College Basketball: Gonzaga vs. Baylor Canceled Due to Positive Coronavirus Tests

Video Credit: Sports Illustrated - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Saturday's game between Gonzaga and Baylor has been canceled due to positive coronavirus tests.


No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 2 Gonzaga men's basketball game canceled after positive COVID-19 tests

One Gonzaga men's basketball player and person in traveling party were positive for coronavirus, so...
USATODAY.com - Published

College basketball rankings: Gonzaga, Baylor pass tests to set up a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown Saturday

The Zags beat West Virginia and the Bears defeated Illinois to keep the top two positions in the Top...
CBS Sports - Published


Andy Katz Preseason College Basketball Tiers | FOX Sports [Video]

Andy Katz Preseason College Basketball Tiers | FOX Sports

Who’s a Final Four favorite? Who’s a Final Four sleeper? Andy Katz releases his first college basketball tier ranking of the season, including Gonzaga, Baylor and Illinois at the top.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:26Published
Marquette men's and women's basketball teams on pause following positive COVID-19 tests [Video]

Marquette men's and women's basketball teams on pause following positive COVID-19 tests

Marquette University men's and women's basketball teams have paused all team activities after a person in each program tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:13Published