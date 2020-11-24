‘Our Beti Bachao Abhiyan…’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan on ‘love jihad’ bill in MP

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020 (the bill against love jihad) is the state's Beti Bachao Abhiyan.

"It is easy to mislead young girls with malicious intent.

Later, their life becomes hell.

Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020 is our Beti Bachao Abhiyan," said Chief Minster while interacting with media in Bhopal.

He added the state government will give the final shape to the bill today.

Madhya Pradesh government has proposed a maximum punishment of 10 years for so-called 'Love Jihad'-related offenses, in its new ordinance.

With this, the state government has doubled the jail term in its proposed Freedom of Religion Bill 2020.

It had earlier proposed a five-year jail term.

Watch the video for more details.