‘Our Beti Bachao Abhiyan…’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan on ‘love jihad’ bill in MP

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020 as 'Beti Bachao Abhiyan'. The bill aims to keep a strict check over 'forced' religious conversions by marriage. "It is our 'Beti Bachao Abhiyan'. Today we will give final shape to it," said Chouhan.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on December 07 said that Sharad Pawar the then agriculture minister wrote letter to him in 2011 that there is need to amend APMC Act. "Sharad Pawar Sahab wrote to me in 2011, and wrote, "There is a need to amend APMC Act on lines of model APMC act to encourage private sector investment in marketing, infrastructure and providing alternate competitive marketing channels in overall interest of farmers, consumers and agriculture trade," said CM Chouhan.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan lashed out at Congress and said the party is trying to save themselves by misleading farmers. "Today, I'll expose the hypocrisy of Congress and other political parties including DMK, AAP, SP, Akali Dal, TMC, left parties on farm laws," said Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He added, "Congress' boat is sinking and that is why they are trying to save themselves by misleading farmers."
Madhya Pradesh CM and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Hyderabad said that government is with farmers and will resolve their issues. "Government stands with the farmers. It will clarify their doubts and resolve their issues. We won't spare those elements, who may try to create chaos in the country under the cover of farmers' protest," said Madhya Pradesh CM.
Karnataka Government ready to introduce the anti-cow slaughter bill in the state. The bill is likely to table during the upcoming legislative session. Government will take advise with UP and MP about the model of the bill. Speaking on this Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashok said that government will discuss the model of cow slaughter bill with UP, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. "We will discuss the model of the cow slaughter bill with Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, revise it and bring the bill," said Karnataka Minister Ashok.
On the occasion of International Day of Disabled Persons, a one-of-its-kind cricket tournament was held in Madhya Pradesh. A wheelchair cricket tournament was organised in Indore by state's Social Justice and Disabled Welfare Department and district administration. The competition was held among teams from Indore, Ujjain and Bhopal. The match was of 10 overs with each team comprising 11 players. One of the participants said, "I have been playing for Madhya Pradesh since 2016. I have completely dedicated myself to the cause of the disabled. I want to say those suffering disabilities to not let the disability overcome you." The International Day of Disabled Persons is observed on December 03 every year.
Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, Dr CN Ashwathnarayan on December 04 said that the state government is in process of bringing bills against 'Love Jihad' and a complete ban on cow slaughter. He said, "Many states have already brought in the bills. We are also in the process of bringing bills against 'love jihad' and a complete ban on cow slaughter."
People held a protest in Bengaluru against Centre and Karnataka Government over bringing law against 'Love Jihad'. One of the protestors said that the law is to divide people and to control the Hindu women sexuality. BJP-led government in Karnataka is thinking about to come up with a law against 'Love Jihad' and inter religious marriages.
Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed a public rally in Umaria on November 25. He said, "I will not let anyone to exploit tribal community. I will not allow 'Love Jihad'