Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Farmer protest: Diljit Dosanjh visits Delhi border after Kangana Ranaut fight

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:02s - Published
Farmer protest: Diljit Dosanjh visits Delhi border after Kangana Ranaut fight

Farmer protest: Diljit Dosanjh visits Delhi border after Kangana Ranaut fight

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh visited the Singhu border between Delhi and Haryana to meet protesting farmers.

He met the demonstrators and also delivered a speech.

He lauded the farmers for 'creating history' which would be recounted to future generations.

He also asked the Union government to accept the protestors' demands as the entire nation was standing with them.

Dosanjh's visit came days after he engaged in a Twitter spat with actor Kangana Ranaut over the same issue.

Watch the full video for more.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Diljit Dosanjh Diljit Dosanjh Indian singer, actor, television presenter and social media celebrity

Diljit Dosanjh joins farmers' protest at Singhu Border [Video]

Diljit Dosanjh joins farmers' protest at Singhu Border

Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh joined farmers' protest at Delhi-Haryana Border. He came in support of them at Singhu border and said, "We have only one request to Centre. Please fulfil the demands of our farmers. Everyone is sitting here peacefully and entire country is with farmers." Farmers' protest against farm laws entered day 10 today. Central Government today also held talks with farmer leaders. Recently Diljit Dosanjh also went on a Twitter war with actor Kangana Ranaut over her fake tweet regarding farmers' protest.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published
Diljit Dosanjh vs Kangana Ranaut over farmer protest | Watch Twitter war [Video]

Diljit Dosanjh vs Kangana Ranaut over farmer protest | Watch Twitter war

Actors Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut were embroiled in a bitter war of words over the farmers’ protest on Thursday, a Twitter spat that began with Shaheen Bagh protester Bilkis Bano but soon spilled over to name-calling, Punjabi identity, the Delhi riots, and even some muscle-flexing over the mother figure. The two, one a celebrity singer-actor from Punjab and the other a Bollywood star known for her combative comments, began bickering on the social media platform on Wednesday evening and continued till well into Thursday. Earlier this week, Ranaut misidentified a woman farmer from Punjab as Bilkis Bano, the octogenarian who made international headlines during the anti-CAA protests earlier this year in the Delhi neighborhood of Shaheen Bagh. She shared a tweet alleging that the 'Shaheen Bagh dadi' also joined the farmers’ agitation over the new agri laws at various border points of the national capital. She retweeted the post with pictures of two elderly women, including Bilkis Bano, and wrote that the "same Dadi" who featured in Time Magazine was "available in 100 rupees". Watch the video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:11Published

Kangana Ranaut Kangana Ranaut Indian actress

Sikh body sends legal notice to Kangana Ranaut over 'derogatory' remarks against farmers protesting in Delhi

 Kangana had retweeted the post with pictures of two elderly women, including Bilkis Bano, and wrote that she was "available in 100 rupees".
DNA

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Watch: Airports in India prepare for Covid vaccine supply [Video]

Watch: Airports in India prepare for Covid vaccine supply

With a vaccine for Covid-19 believed to be around the corner, preparations are underway in India to ensure speedy distribution. GMR, which owns and operates the Delhi and Hyderabad airports, is reportedly preparing systems to transport vaccine doses when they're available. Temperature-controlled systems are reportedly being readied, since the vaccines need to be stored in a cold environment. On December 2, the United Kingdom approved its first vaccine with doses to be available for use in a few days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently took stock of vaccine development and production during a 3-lab tour. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:51Published

Opposition parties extend support to Bharat Bandh by farmer unions; Protests in several states

 Several opposition parties on Saturday announced support to the ‘Bharat Bandh' called on December 8 by farmer unions against the new agri-marketing laws and..
IndiaTimes

Farmer Farmer Person that works in agriculture

Centre requests farmer unions to send elderly, children back home [Video]

Centre requests farmer unions to send elderly, children back home

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar after fifth round of meeting with farmers' leaders requested protestors in wake of winter season and COVID-19 scare, to send elderly and children back home who arrived at border areas of Delhi to join protest. "We request Kisan unions to send elderly and children back home in wake of COVID-19 and cold weather," he said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36Published
Govt to send us proposal, we will discuss it: Farmer leader after 5th round of meeting [Video]

Govt to send us proposal, we will discuss it: Farmer leader after 5th round of meeting

The fifth round of meeting between Central Government and protesting farmer leaders concluded on December 05. "The government said that they'll send a proposal and then meeting will be held on December 09,' said a farmer leader. "Central Government has said that they will send us a proposal on December 9th. We will discuss it amongst ourselves after which a meeting with them will be held that day. We have only one demand, which is very clear that they have to cancel all of the three laws. 'Bharat Bandh' will go on December 08 as announced. We think now that Government is in mood now in doing something," a farmer leader said. 'Delhi Chalo' protest has entered day 10 today and farmers are protesting against the three new agriculture laws.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:38Published

Haryana Haryana State in northern India

Anil Vij tests Covid positive, was given trial dose of Covaxin last month [Video]

Anil Vij tests Covid positive, was given trial dose of Covaxin last month

Haryana health minister Anil Vij tested positive for Covid-19. Vij has been admitted to Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. Vij tweeted, “I have been tested Corona positive. I am admitted in Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves tested for corona.” The minister was administered a dose of Covaxin last month as part of the third phase of the trial. He volunteered to be the first volunteer for the third phase trial of Covaxin. Covaxin is being indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech with ICMR. Bharat Biotech said phase 3 trials would involve a total of 26,000 people. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:38Published
BS Hooda urges Centre to resolve farmers' issues soon [Video]

BS Hooda urges Centre to resolve farmers' issues soon

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress Bhupinder S Hooda reacted on fifth round of meeting between farmer leaders and Centre. He said that Centre should take some immediate action to fulfill farmers' demands. He also said that Congress is standing with farmers.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Kangana Ranaut vs Diljit Dosanjh: Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker and others REACT to the Twitter war; 'Taken this bully by the horns'

Kangana Ranaut recently misidentified an elderly woman participating in the ongoing farmer's protests...
Bollywood Life - Published Also reported by •Zee News


‘Ooo Karan Johar ke paltu,’ Kangana Ranaut hits back at Diljit Dosanjh; a Twitter war follows

While Kangana Ranaut kept demeaning Diljit Dosanjh calling him "Oh chamche chal" and "Oye dumbo", the...
Bollywood Life - Published

Amid farmers' protest, Kangana Ranaut in legal mess one more time for her 'same Dadi' tweet

It was Kangana Ranaut versus not just Diljit Dosanjh but several other Punjabi artistes as well as...
Mid-Day - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Leave agitation and join discussion: Agriculture Minister urges farmers [Video]

Leave agitation and join discussion: Agriculture Minister urges farmers

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar urged farmers and Unions to leave path of agitation and come to path of discussion. "I'd not like to comment on program of Unions...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:22Published
Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to late J. Jayalalitha on her death anniversary [Video]

Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to late J. Jayalalitha on her death anniversary

On Tamil politician J.Jayalalithaa's death anniversary,actress Kangana paid her a tribute on social media. #KanganaRanaut #Thalaivi

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:55Published
Bharat Bandh on 8th Dec to go on as announced: BKU after meeting with Centre [Video]

Bharat Bandh on 8th Dec to go on as announced: BKU after meeting with Centre

Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said that Centre will prepare a draft and give it to the farmers. He also cleared that Bharat Bandh (on 8th Dec) will go on as announced. "Govt will..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published