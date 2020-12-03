Farmer protest: Diljit Dosanjh visits Delhi border after Kangana Ranaut fight

Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh joined farmers' protest at Delhi-Haryana Border. He came in support of them at Singhu border and said, "We have only one request to Centre. Please fulfil the demands of our farmers. Everyone is sitting here peacefully and entire country is with farmers." Farmers' protest against farm laws entered day 10 today. Central Government today also held talks with farmer leaders. Recently Diljit Dosanjh also went on a Twitter war with actor Kangana Ranaut over her fake tweet regarding farmers' protest.
Actors Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut were embroiled in a bitter war of words over the farmers’ protest on Thursday, a Twitter spat that began with Shaheen Bagh protester Bilkis Bano but soon spilled over to name-calling, Punjabi identity, the Delhi riots, and even some muscle-flexing over the mother figure. The two, one a celebrity singer-actor from Punjab and the other a Bollywood star known for her combative comments, began bickering on the social media platform on Wednesday evening and continued till well into Thursday. Earlier this week, Ranaut misidentified a woman farmer from Punjab as Bilkis Bano, the octogenarian who made international headlines during the anti-CAA protests earlier this year in the Delhi neighborhood of Shaheen Bagh. She shared a tweet alleging that the 'Shaheen Bagh dadi' also joined the farmers’ agitation over the new agri laws at various border points of the national capital. She retweeted the post with pictures of two elderly women, including Bilkis Bano, and wrote that the "same Dadi" who featured in Time Magazine was "available in 100 rupees". Watch the video for more.
With a vaccine for Covid-19 believed to be around the corner, preparations are underway in India to ensure speedy distribution. GMR, which owns and operates the Delhi and Hyderabad airports, is reportedly preparing systems to transport vaccine doses when they're available. Temperature-controlled systems are reportedly being readied, since the vaccines need to be stored in a cold environment. On December 2, the United Kingdom approved its first vaccine with doses to be available for use in a few days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently took stock of vaccine development and production during a 3-lab tour. Watch the full video for more.
Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar after fifth round of meeting with farmers' leaders requested protestors in wake of winter season and COVID-19 scare, to send elderly and children back home who arrived at border areas of Delhi to join protest. "We request Kisan unions to send elderly and children back home in wake of COVID-19 and cold weather," he said.
The fifth round of meeting between Central Government and protesting farmer leaders concluded on December 05. "The government said that they'll send a proposal and then meeting will be held on December 09,' said a farmer leader. "Central Government has said that they will send us a proposal on December 9th. We will discuss it amongst ourselves after which a meeting with them will be held that day. We have only one demand, which is very clear that they have to cancel all of the three laws. 'Bharat Bandh' will go on December 08 as announced. We think now that Government is in mood now in doing something," a farmer leader said. 'Delhi Chalo' protest has entered day 10 today and farmers are protesting against the three new agriculture laws.
Haryana health minister Anil Vij tested positive for Covid-19. Vij has been admitted to Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. Vij tweeted, “I have been tested Corona positive. I am admitted in Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves tested for corona.” The minister was administered a dose of Covaxin last month as part of the third phase of the trial. He volunteered to be the first volunteer for the third phase trial of Covaxin. Covaxin is being indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech with ICMR. Bharat Biotech said phase 3 trials would involve a total of 26,000 people. Watch the full video for more.
Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress Bhupinder S Hooda reacted on fifth round of meeting between farmer leaders and Centre. He said that Centre should take some immediate action to fulfill farmers' demands. He also said that Congress is standing with farmers.
Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar urged farmers and Unions to leave path of agitation and come to path of discussion. "I'd not like to comment on program of Unions...