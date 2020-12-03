Farmer protest: Diljit Dosanjh visits Delhi border after Kangana Ranaut fight

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh visited the Singhu border between Delhi and Haryana to meet protesting farmers.

He met the demonstrators and also delivered a speech.

He lauded the farmers for 'creating history' which would be recounted to future generations.

He also asked the Union government to accept the protestors' demands as the entire nation was standing with them.

Dosanjh's visit came days after he engaged in a Twitter spat with actor Kangana Ranaut over the same issue.

Watch the full video for more.