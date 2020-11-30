Global  
 

Farmer protest: Parliament gherao threat amid talks; PM Modi meets ministers

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 07:11s - Published
On the day that the Union government held the fifth round of talks with farmer leaders, the protestors threatened to intensify the stir, including a gherao of the Parliament, if the outcome wasn't 'positive'.

Like the earlier rounds, farmer representatives and the Union agriculture and commerce ministers met at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan.

Further discussions will be held on December 9.

The farmers want 3 recent agri-reform laws revoked, and a new law guaranteeing minimum support price formulated.

The government has claimed that the laws are in farmers' favour and they are being misled by the Opposition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the agriculture minister Narendra Tomar, Home minister Amit Shah, and Defence minister Rajnath Singh, ahead of the farmer discussions.

Watch the full video for more.


Farmer protest: Diljit Dosanjh visits Delhi border after Kangana Ranaut fight [Video]

Farmer protest: Diljit Dosanjh visits Delhi border after Kangana Ranaut fight

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh visited the Singhu border between Delhi and Haryana to meet protesting farmers. He met the demonstrators and also delivered a speech. He lauded the farmers for 'creating history' which would be recounted to future generations. He also asked the Union government to accept the protestors' demands as the entire nation was standing with them. Dosanjh's visit came days after he engaged in a Twitter spat with actor Kangana Ranaut over the same issue. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:02Published
Centre requests farmer unions to send elderly, children back home [Video]

Centre requests farmer unions to send elderly, children back home

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar after fifth round of meeting with farmers' leaders requested protestors in wake of winter season and COVID-19 scare, to send elderly and children back home who arrived at border areas of Delhi to join protest. "We request Kisan unions to send elderly and children back home in wake of COVID-19 and cold weather," he said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36Published

Will gherao Parliament if today's talks remain inconclusive: Protesting farmer [Video]

Will gherao Parliament if today's talks remain inconclusive: Protesting farmer

Farmers continued to hold a sit-in protest at Chilla border (Delhi-Noida Link Road) against the new farm laws, as their 'Delhi Chalo' protest entered 10th day. Furious farmers are adamant on their demands. A protesting farmer said, "If anything concrete doesn't happen in today's meeting with the Central government then we will gherao the Parliament."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:57Published

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh meet PM Modi ahead of talks with farmers [Video]

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh meet PM Modi ahead of talks with farmers

Ahead of the fifth round of talks with protesting farmers, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh along with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at latter's residence on December 05. While the government is optimistic about today's meeting, scheduled for 2 pm, and hopes for "positive outcome", the protesting farmers are adamant about their demands and want rollback of the three new agriculture laws.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:27Published
Hopeful that farmers end agitation: Narendra Tomar ahead of 5th meeting [Video]

Hopeful that farmers end agitation: Narendra Tomar ahead of 5th meeting

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is hopeful of positive outcome as the fifth rounds of talks between the central govt and farmer leaders are scheduled for today. "A meeting is scheduled with farmers at 2 pm today. I am very hopeful that farmers will think positively and end their agitation," said Tomar. Despite the upcoming talks, protesting farmers on December 04 announced 'Bharat Bandh' on December 08 to intensify their demonstration.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:01Published

Our MLAs ashamed of seeing Amit Shah as Home Minister: CM Gehlot [Video]

Our MLAs ashamed of seeing Amit Shah as Home Minister: CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on December 05 took a fresh jibe at Amit Shah and said that Congress MLAs were ashamed of seeing him as Union Home Minister. He also blamed BJP for allegedly trying to topple the state government. "They (BJP) tried to make the government fall in Rajasthan. After meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan our MLAs told me that they were ashamed to see Amit Shah as Home Minister. There was a time when Sardar Patel was Home Minister and now it's him. They (BJP) were giving assurance that they have made five different governments fall and this will be the sixth one. BJP has been conspiring like this," said Gehlot.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:33Published

'Pakistan can't make its own roads': Rajnath Singh mocks China dependence [Video]

'Pakistan can't make its own roads': Rajnath Singh mocks China dependence

In a veiled swipe at Pakistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said countries which are unable to protect their sovereignty and cannot even build roads or do trade on their own become like India's "neighbours". Singh's comments are seen as an indirect reference to Pakistan where China has been rapidly enhancing its influence in an increasing number of areas including trade and infrastructure development. "Countries which are not able to protect their sovereignty become like our neighbours. Those who can neither make their own 'road', nor walk on it, nor do trade themselves, nor stop anyone else from doing trade," he said. In his remarks, the defence minister also said that India's "brave soldiers" were fearlessly engaged in protecting the country's borders when people were largely confined to their homes in view of the rising cases of coronavirus.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:42Published

Farmer leaders once again bring their own food to Vigyan Bhawan [Video]

Farmer leaders once again bring their own food to Vigyan Bhawan

Farmer leaders who are present at fifth round of talks with Central Government had food they carried with them. A Kar Sewa vehicle that carried food for them arrived at Bhawan earlier. In 4th round of talks also they got their own food on December 3.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published
Watch: 5th round of govt-farmer talks begins in Delhi [Video]

Watch: 5th round of govt-farmer talks begins in Delhi

The fifth round of meeting between central government and farmer leaders began at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital on December 05. Both the parties are trying to reach a solution over the contentious new farm laws which have sparked protest by farming community, mainly from Punjab and Haryana. Farmers are adamant about their demands which include withdrawal of the agriculture laws, although the government has continuously said the reforms will boost the sector and give farmers more options to sell their produce, and thus resulting in a increase in their income overtime.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:28Published

