World's Largest Collection Of Supreme T-Shirts To Be Sold Off For Almost $8K A Shirt

Last month, Supreme was acquired for $2.1 billion by VF Corp., owner of Vans, Timberland, and North Face.

Now, Business Insider reports the most comprehensive collection known of archive Supreme box logo T-shirts is set to go on private sale at Christie's.

The auction house says they expect the 253-shirt collection to be sold for somewhere in the region of $2 million, or about $7,900 per shirt.

The seller is 21-year-old James Bogart, who started collecting Supreme products when he was only 14.

The T-shirts were originally released in 1994.

Bogart spent years building the only complete set of Supreme Box Logo T-shirts known to exist.

The Supreme Box Logo Tee embodies more than 25 years of street culture, with skateboarding within its DNA and as a graphic device.

It is almost unparalleled in being both ubiquitous and prevalent but never reaching the point of over-saturation.

James Bogart, collection owner