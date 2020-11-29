Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Not Waving But Drowning? Why Trump Called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Not Waving But Drowning? Why Trump Called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp

Not Waving But Drowning? Why Trump Called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp

President Donald Trump called Georgia Gov.

Brian Kemp on Saturday morning.

According to Business Insider, Trump asked Gov.

Kemp to convince the state legislature to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's November election win.

During the call, Trump also requested that the governor mandate an audit of absentee ballot signatures.

Trump's call came on the same day that he will arrive in Georgia to stump for Republican Sens.

Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

Earlier this week, Trump said that he was 'ashamed' to have endorsed Kemp in his successful 2018 gubernatorial campaign.

Kemp has already stated that he will not ask state legislators to come back to Atlanta for a special session.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp urging him for help in overturning Biden's statewide election win: report

The president, who has been fixated on the conservative-leaning state since his electoral loss, has...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •NewsyMediaiteNPR


Trump says he's 'ashamed' to have endorsed Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp

President Trump said Sunday he regrets endorsing Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a fellow Republican, saying...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •Business Insider


Trump: I Will Win Georgia With Signature Verification

President Donald Trump said Saturday he'll "easily and quickly" win in Georgia if Gov. Brian Kemp or...
Newsmax - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Gov. Kemp agrees to Raffensperger's request for GBI aid [Video]

Gov. Kemp agrees to Raffensperger's request for GBI aid

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —  Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Friday, Governor Brian Kemp agreed to his request for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist in..

Credit: WMGTPublished
Gov. Kemp extends public health emergency, renews COVID-19 restrictions [Video]

Gov. Kemp extends public health emergency, renews COVID-19 restrictions

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – On Monday, Governor Brian Kemp signed two executive orders.

Credit: WMGTPublished
Next Up On Trump's Hit List? Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp [Video]

Next Up On Trump's Hit List? Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp

President Donald Trump let fly on Sunday, saying he regretted supporting GOP Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for re-election. According to Business Insider, Trump's blast could potentially create major..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published