Steve Nicks Sells Copyrights In $100 Million Payday Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:25s - Published 4 minutes ago Steve Nicks Sells Copyrights In $100 Million Payday Primary Wave has acquired a majority stake in Stevie Nicks' songwriting catalog. Business Insider reports that Nicks sold 80% of her songwriting catalog in a deal valued around $100 million. Thanks to TikTok Nicks' song "Dreams" reentered Billboard charts after a viral trend, 43 years after the song's release as a single. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend