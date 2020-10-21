|
West Ham fans return to London Stadium
West Ham fans have returned to the London Stadium for the first time sinceearly 2020.
It was only 2,000 and strict protocols were in place, but the fact that any fans were at the London...
ESPN - Published
It's match day in east London as West Ham take on Manchester United with 2000 fans in attendance at...
Football.london - Published
Manchester United came from behind once again as they recovered from a torrid first-half display to...
talkSPORT - Published
Related videos from verified sources
Bowen: Return of fans good for Hammers
West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen is delighted the squad will be playing in front of home supporters once again inside London Stadium when they host Manchester United on Saturday.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:21Published
Boise State football to open against Utah State Saturday
The Broncos will open the shortened eight-game season against Utah State at 5 p.m. Saturday at Albertsons Stadium. While the Broncos will make their return to the field, fans will not be making a..
Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 00:46Published