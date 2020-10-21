Global  
 

West Ham fans return to London Stadium

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:32s - Published
West Ham fans return to London Stadium

West Ham fans return to London Stadium

West Ham fans have returned to the London Stadium for the first time sinceearly 2020.


Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hails the United squad's 'character and belief' [Video]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hails the United squad's 'character and belief'

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media following hisside's 3-1 win over West Ham.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published

West Ham United 1-3 Manchester United: Visitors come from behind again

 Manchester United stage another Premier League fightback to beat West Ham United and climb to fourth in the table.
BBC News

Man Utd score three goals in 13 minutes to stun West Ham and move fourth

 Manchester United stage another Premier League fightback to beat West Ham United and climb to fourth in the table.
BBC News
West Ham v Manchester United: Premier League match preview [Video]

West Ham v Manchester United: Premier League match preview

A closer look at the stats as Manchester United travel to West Ham in aPremier League clash.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published

London Stadium London Stadium Stadium located at Olympic Park in Stratford, London, England

West Ham 2-1 Aston Villa: Bowen edges win for Hammers

 Jarrod Bowen scores one and makes one as West Ham move fifth with victory at the London Stadium.
BBC News

Man United bewilder as fans return to West Ham's London Stadium

It was only 2,000 and strict protocols were in place, but the fact that any fans were at the London...
ESPN - Published

West Ham vs Man Utd live: confirmed team news and goal updates

West Ham vs Man Utd live: confirmed team news and goal updates It's match day in east London as West Ham take on Manchester United with 2000 fans in attendance at...
Football.london - Published

Manchester United produce another impressive comeback as Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford fire Red Devils to victory in front of returning West Ham fans

Manchester United came from behind once again as they recovered from a torrid first-half display to...
talkSPORT - Published


Bowen: Return of fans good for Hammers [Video]

Bowen: Return of fans good for Hammers

West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen is delighted the squad will be playing in front of home supporters once again inside London Stadium when they host Manchester United on Saturday.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:21Published
