Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hails the United squad's 'character and belief'

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hails the United squad's 'character and belief'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hails the United squad's 'character and belief'

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media following hisside's 3-1 win over West Ham.


Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confident Manchester United will progress despite PSG loss [Video]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confident Manchester United will progress despite PSG loss

Manchester United’s Champions League hopes are hanging in the balance but OleGunnar Solskjaer is confident they will bounce back against RB Leipzig. “Weknow the destiny is in our own hands,” United boss Solskjaer said lookingahead to next week’s trip to Germany. “We know that we play against a goodteam obviously. Leipzig were in the semi-final last year, but we aredeveloping into a better team as well."

Solskjaer admits leaving Fred on might have been mistake

 Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he may have made a mistake in not substituting midfielder Fred off before he was sent off in the defeat by Paris..
Solskjaer admits leaving Fred on might have been a mistake

 Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he may have made a mistake in not substituting midfielder Fred off before he was sent off in the defeat by Paris..
United's Cavani ready to face old club PSG despite FA probe

United's Cavani ready to face old club PSG despite FA probe

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Edinson Cavani is ready to face ex-club PSG despite the furore over his social media post.

Man Utd score three goals in 13 minutes to stun West Ham and move fourth

 Manchester United stage another Premier League fightback to beat West Ham United and climb to fourth in the table.
West Ham United 1-3 Manchester United: Visitors come from behind again

 Manchester United stage another Premier League fightback to beat West Ham United and climb to fourth in the table.
PSG consider move for Messi - Saturday's football gossip

 PSG target Barcelona legend, Man Utd eye Leicester winger, Southampton boss in striker plea, plus more.
West Ham v Manchester United: Premier League match preview

West Ham v Manchester United: Premier League match preview

A closer look at the stats as Manchester United travel to West Ham in aPremier League clash.

West Ham fans return to London Stadium

West Ham fans return to London Stadium

West Ham fans have returned to the London Stadium for the first time sinceearly 2020.

