France & England gear up for Autumn Nations Cup final
England and France will try to finish 2020 on a high note by winning the Autumn Nations Cup at Twickenham on Sunday.
French rugby team say they will give everything against England at TwickenhamFrance's rugby squad say they will give their all in Sunday's Autumn Nations Cup final against England at Twickenham.
Rugby Union 'a game for purists' admits Eddie JonesRugby union is "a real game for the purists at the moment", admits Englandhead coach Eddie Jones. He was speaking ahead of Sunday’s Autumn Nations Cupfinal against France at Twickenham.
Farrell: Weakened France won't be easyOwen Farrell and Jonny May are determined to ensure England beat a weakened France in the Autumn Nations Cup final at Twickenham on Sunday.
Vunipola: Rugby not the same without fansEngland No 8 Billy Vunipola says some of the recent criticism over the style of rugby in the Autumn Nations Cup is justified and believes the lack of fans is a factor.
Johnny Williams urges patience as Wales builds for the futureJohnny Williams has urged Wales fans to keep their patience and he says thatWayne Pivac’s squad will “keep moving forward.” Wales’ latest defeat – a 24-13Autumn Nations Cup loss to England at..