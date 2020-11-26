Global  
 

France & England gear up for Autumn Nations Cup final

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 07:07s - Published




England and France will try to finish 2020 on a high note by winning the Autumn Nations Cup at Twickenham on Sunday.


Autumn Nations Cup Autumn Nations Cup Unique rugby union competition

Wales score five tries to overcome Italy in Autumn Nations Cup

 Wales ended 2020 as they started it, claiming victory over Italy as they finished fifth in the Autumn Nations Cup in Llanelli.


Resilient Ireland fight back to see off ill-disciplined Scotland in Autumn Nations Cup

 Ireland score three second-half tries to see off a strong Scotland challenge and claim third place in the Autumn Nations Cup.


Georgia 24-38 Fiji: Fiji secure seventh in Autumn Nations Cup

 Fiji run in six tries to beat Georgia in an entertaining clash at Murrayfield to secured seventh place in the Autumn Nations Cup.


England v France: Mako Vunipola ruled out of Autumn Nations Cup final with calf injury

 England prop Mako Vunipola is out of his side's Autumn Nations Cup final against France on Sunday with a calf problem.


Twickenham Twickenham Town in Greater London, England

England v France: Anthony Watson replaces injured Jonathan Joseph for Autumn Nations Cup final

 Wing Anthony Watson replaces the injured Jonathan Joseph in the one change to the England side for Sunday's Autumn Nations Cup final against France at..

French rugby team say they will give everything against England at Twickenham [Video]

French rugby team say they will give everything against England at Twickenham

France's rugby squad say they will give their all in Sunday's Autumn Nations Cup final against England at Twickenham.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:31Published
Rugby Union 'a game for purists' admits Eddie Jones [Video]

Rugby Union 'a game for purists' admits Eddie Jones

Rugby union is "a real game for the purists at the moment", admits Englandhead coach Eddie Jones. He was speaking ahead of Sunday’s Autumn Nations Cupfinal against France at Twickenham.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

Twickenham: Fans will be allowed at England's Autumn Nations Cup game in December

 Twickenham will host 2,000 fans for England's final Autumn Nations Cup match on 6 December, with 400 seats gifted to NHS workers, the Rugby Football Union says.


France v Italy in Autumn Nations Cup final: Five players given Les Bleus debuts

France head coach Fabien Galthie has handed five players debuts as his side seeks victory against...
BBC Sport - Published Also reported by •BBC News


England reach Autumn Nations Cup final with hard-earned win over Wales

England booked their place in the Autumn Nations Cup final with a 13-24 victory over an improved...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •BBC SportBelfast Telegraph


England v France: Avenging England set sights on winning Autumn Nations Cup

England will attempt to round off 2020 by clinching the inaugural Autumn Nations Cup and taking...
BBC Sport - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph



Farrell: Weakened France won't be easy [Video]

Farrell: Weakened France won't be easy

Owen Farrell and Jonny May are determined to ensure England beat a weakened France in the Autumn Nations Cup final at Twickenham on Sunday.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:21Published
Vunipola: Rugby not the same without fans [Video]

Vunipola: Rugby not the same without fans

England No 8 Billy Vunipola says some of the recent criticism over the style of rugby in the Autumn Nations Cup is justified and believes the lack of fans is a factor.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:19Published
Johnny Williams urges patience as Wales builds for the future [Video]

Johnny Williams urges patience as Wales builds for the future

Johnny Williams has urged Wales fans to keep their patience and he says thatWayne Pivac’s squad will “keep moving forward.” Wales’ latest defeat – a 24-13Autumn Nations Cup loss to England at..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published