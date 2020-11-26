France & England gear up for Autumn Nations Cup final

England and France will try to finish 2020 on a high note by winning the Autumn Nations Cup at Twickenham on Sunday.

Twickenham will host 2,000 fans for England's final Autumn Nations Cup match on 6 December, with 400 seats gifted to NHS workers, the Rugby Football Union says.

Rugby Union 'a game for purists' admits Eddie Jones Rugby union is "a real game for the purists at the moment", admits Englandhead coach Eddie Jones. He was speaking ahead of Sunday’s Autumn Nations Cupfinal against France at Twickenham.

French rugby team say they will give everything against England at Twickenham France's rugby squad say they will give their all in Sunday's Autumn Nations Cup final against England at Twickenham.

Wing Anthony Watson replaces the injured Jonathan Joseph in the one change to the England side for Sunday's Autumn Nations Cup final against France at..

England prop Mako Vunipola is out of his side's Autumn Nations Cup final against France on Sunday with a calf problem.

Fiji run in six tries to beat Georgia in an entertaining clash at Murrayfield to secured seventh place in the Autumn Nations Cup.

Ireland score three second-half tries to see off a strong Scotland challenge and claim third place in the Autumn Nations Cup.

Wales ended 2020 as they started it, claiming victory over Italy as they finished fifth in the Autumn Nations Cup in Llanelli.

England will attempt to round off 2020 by clinching the inaugural Autumn Nations Cup and taking...

England booked their place in the Autumn Nations Cup final with a 13-24 victory over an improved...

France head coach Fabien Galthie has handed five players debuts as his side seeks victory against...