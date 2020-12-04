Global  
 

Brexit talks back on but 'three critical issues' stand in way of deal, says EC chief von der Leyen

Video Credit: Euronews English
Brexit talks back on but 'three critical issues' stand in way of deal, says EC chief von der Leyen

Brexit talks back on but 'three critical issues' stand in way of deal, says EC chief von der Leyen

Ursula von der Leyen, who gave a statement after a phone call with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said that "progress has been achieved in many areas" but that "significant differences remain".


Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

UK-EU Brexit trade talks back on, say leaders

 Boris Johnson agrees with the European Commission president on a return to the negotiating table.
BBC News
UK and EU call in leaders to save trade talks

UK and EU call in leaders to save trade talks

Britain and the European Commission's leaders have been called in to try to save the Brexit talks, which have snagged on fishing rights less than a month before the official divorce. Lucy Fielder reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics
Barnier leaves London amid hopes Brexit talks can be rescued

Barnier leaves London amid hopes Brexit talks can be rescued

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier has left London this morning after Brexit trade talks with the UK were put on hold. Mr Barnier said that if there was "still a way, we will see", as Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen are expected to hold emergency talks this weekend. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN
Brexit briefing: 26 days until the end of the transition period

Brexit briefing: 26 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

Brexit: Boris Johnson and EU chief seek to break trade deal deadlock

 EU and UK negotiators call in leaders in last ditch effort to secure a trade deal.
BBC News

EU: Still 'significant differences' over Brexit

EU: Still 'significant differences' over Brexit

European Commission President Von Der Leyen says "significant differences remain" in Brexit talks after speaking to Boris Johnson.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios
'Further effort' needed to break deal deadlock

'Further effort' needed to break deal deadlock

Brexit talks are stuck on three critical issues and 'further effort' is needed to break the deadlock, UK and EU leaders have said.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios
PM to meet European commission president

PM to meet European commission president

European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen and PM Boris Johnson will discuss a way forward on Saturday.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios