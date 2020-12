Pelosi Defends Stimulus "Flip-Flop"

On Friday, Nancy Pelosi strongly defended her decision to reject the Trump administration's $1.8 trillion stimulus offer.

"It was not a mistake," Pelosi said at her press conference.

Business Insider reports that some House Democrats called on her to strike a deal before the election.

At the time, Pelosi argued the administration was only putting forward "half a loaf".