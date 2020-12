Man arrested after climbing skyscraper in Barcelona Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:14s - Published 4 minutes ago Man arrested after climbing skyscraper in Barcelona. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Let's go!': Barefoot man climbs 474-foot skyscraper



A shoeless thrill-seeker laughed in the face of death as he scaled the side of a 38-story skyscraper. British daredevil Adam Lockwood, 19, has free-climbed tall buildings across the UK and Europe. Credit: nypost Duration: 00:43 Published on October 9, 2020