RELENTLESS Movie - Steven Murphy, Tiffany-Ellen Robinson, Tim Faraday

RELENTLESS Movie (2020) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Jake has just been released from prison.

He has one day to stay out of trouble until he can get away and start a new life with his brother.

Jake is home back on his estate where during some commotion outside he comes to the aid of a young 'street' girl called Ava.

The repercussions with the gang force Jake and Ava to get off the estate.

Now they both start to question where they belong in this life as the story builds to its exciting climax as Ava takes things into her own hands to escape the gang and to a new life for herself.

Jake has to ask himself where his loyalties now lie, with himself and his new life, or to young Ava?

When you're busy making a future, you can often forget your past.

Genre: Action Director: Steven Murphy Writer: Steven Murphy Stars: Steven Murphy, Tiffany-Ellen Robinson, Tim Faraday