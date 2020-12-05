Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:30s - Published 1 week ago

Ohio House Lawmakers Pass Bill Regarding Aborted Fetuses

On Friday the Ohio Statehouse passed legislation that would require remains from a surgical abortion be either buried or cremated.

GOP Gov.

Mike DeWine has previously supported controversial and restrictive abortion legislation.

Business Insider reports that DeWine is expected to sign the bill.

Other states have passed or at least considered similar bills.

The Supreme Court upheld similar legislation in Indiana in 2019.