Ava DuVernay With The CW To Adapt DC's Naomi

As introduced in 2019's Naomi: Season One, Naomi McDuffie is a normal enough girl.

And that she’s from an alternate Earth.

As reported by TV Line, Ava DuVernay is collaborating with the CW to bring the book, originally written by Brian Michael Bendis and David F Walker with illustrations by Jamal Campbell, to television.

The vision of the story sounds relatively true to the comics it’s based on, with the logline saying that Naomi will embark on a journey from her small hometown in the Northwest to “the heights of the multiverse.”