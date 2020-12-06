Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
• Video •
Live TV
Movie Reviews
Front Page News
Latest
One News Page
>
News Videos
>
Chosen 300 Ministries Forced To Close 2 Locations After Executive Director, 2 Volunteers Test Positive
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Chosen 300 Ministries Forced To Close 2 Locations After Executive Director, 2 Volunteers Test Positive
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:35s - Published
4 minutes ago
Dan Koob reports.
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Georgia
Coronavirus disease 2019
Autumn Nations Cup
Joe Biden
Anthony Fauci
Netflix
Manchester United F.C.
Premier League
Republican Party
California
Los Angeles
Millwall F.C.
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
East Village
Middle Collegiate Church
Baylor
Shirley
Laverne
Squiggy
Selena
Women
Suzette Quintanilla
IWearAMaskBecause
Hayabusa2 Mission
Coastal Carolina
Texas A&M
Westwood
Jim Jordan
WORTH WATCHING
Not Waving But Drowning? Why Trump Called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
France and England gear up for Autumn Nations Cup final
Trump Refusing To Concede, Biden Invites Him To Inauguration
‘People’ reveals its 2020 People of the Year