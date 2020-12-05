Mother Charged In 2003 Murders Of Newborn Twin Sons

Seventeen years after a gruesome discovery in unincorporated Stickney, a cold case has been cracked open.

Antoinette Briley, 41, of Holland, Michigan, has been charged with the 2003 murders of her newborn twin sons.

CBS 2’s Marissa Parra spoke with the Cook County Sheriff’s Office on what led them to her arrest, and why it took 17 years.