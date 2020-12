Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center suspending in-person visitation due to COVID-19 Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 00:21s - Published 1 week ago Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center suspending in-person visitation due to COVID-19 The hospital says there are exceptions including if the visitor is essential to the care of the patient, the visit involves family members or legal representatives of patients in imminent end-of-life situations, or a visitor who asks to accompany a patient undergoing surgery. 0

