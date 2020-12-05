Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fire Destroys Historic East Village Church

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:18s - Published
Fire Destroys Historic East Village Church

Fire Destroys Historic East Village Church

The blaze appeared to start in a nearby building before spreading to 130-year-old Middle Collegiate Church.

CBS2's Christina Fan reports


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Fire In NYC’s East Village Damages Historic Church

Working to extinguish a raging fire
Daily Caller - Published Also reported by •SBS


Five-Alarm Fire Destroys 128-Year-Old East Village Church

Firefighters on East 7th Street, battling the fire in the building and church No injuries have...
Gothamist - Published

Historic Middle Collegiate Church Destroyed In East Village Fire; Cause Under Investigation, FDNY Says

A damaging fire in the East Village spread to several buildings and destroyed a historic church.
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com



Related videos from verified sources

Historic Middle Collegiate Church Destroyed In East Village Fire [Video]

Historic Middle Collegiate Church Destroyed In East Village Fire

A damaging fire in the East Village spread to several buildings and destroyed a historic church Saturday morning. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:25Published
Fire Destroys Historic Church In East Village [Video]

Fire Destroys Historic Church In East Village

The sky over the East Village glowed orange Saturday morning as firefighters poured everything they had into battling the flames. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:18Published