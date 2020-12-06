Corning casino location of shooting, injury, arrest, and lockdown

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 2 weeks ago

He was arrested and taken to the Tehama County Jail.

The suspect in the hotel shooting has been identified as a Chico man.

And lockdown ... at a corning casino today ... tehama county sheriff's deputies arrested this man ... john justice of chico ... for attempted murder.

As action news now reporter amy lanski reports... the victim was shot through a hotel room door: amy 00-:07: "right now all we know is there was a shooting incident that happened in a room of the n.

Tower here at the rolling hills casino at 6 am this morning."

Tehama county sheriffs office says the suspct was identified as john justice.

They say he exited his room and fired a single shot through the door of a nearby room striking a male in that room.

The sheriffs office says that man was taken to a nearby hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

They added detectives found a small caliber hand gun in justice's room and they believe that was the weapon used.

I spoke to marketing director jeff jantz who says this was an islated incident, so there is no threat to the public.

Jantz added the casino was closed at the time.

Jeff jantz :24-:33 "everything is safe, we did do a lockdown for the protection of our team members and guests.

The casino was closed at the time.

Everything is open and everything is safe."

Amy: :39-:46 jantz says the chairman of the casino wants to express his thanks to law enforcement.

He says they showed up quickly and did a great job handling the situation jantz says the investigation is on going, but wanted to reiterate law enforcement is 100% positive there is no risk to the public.

Reprting in corning.

Amy lanski.

We do not know whether justice knew the victim.

He's charged with attempted murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

