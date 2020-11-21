Video Credit: WLFI - Published 5 minutes ago

United Way of Greater Lafayette giving gifts to seniors and veterans this holiday season

Forefront for united way workers this holiday season.

The organization is giving gifts bags to the hanna senior program and the indiana veterans home.

They're planning to give around 400 bags full of various gifts.

Organizers are collecting blankets, socks, hand sanitizer and other handy items. this initiative is called "holiday day of action."

They'll distribute the gift bags before christmas.

It can be really challenging if you're in a nursing home or you're at home alone and you don't have a lot of family especially locally, that's why it was important this year for us to make this happen regardless of what was going on with the pandemic.

United way is collecting items from people interested in giving right now.

The deadline to donate is friday, december 11th.

You can find the full list of gift ideas on our website wlfi.com.

