Trump keeps up baseless fraud claims in Georgia Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:39s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:39s - Published Trump keeps up baseless fraud claims in Georgia U.S. President Donald Trump campaigned in Georgia on Saturday (December 5) for two Republican senators at a rally that some in his party feared could end up hurting, not helping, their chances by focusing on his efforts to reverse his own election defeat. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend