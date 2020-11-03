Video Credit: WTHI - Published 6 minutes ago

Today is today is "national skywarn recognition day."

"skywarn" is a network of volunteer severe weather spotters.

The national weather service trains spotters across the country.

Spotter reports are critical in getting life saving information to the n-w-s.

Those details then get relayed to areas that may be impacted by severe weather.

Tornadoes... wind... rain... snow... and weather damage can be reported.

The storm team spoke to the n-w-s in indianapolis to learn more about the importance of these reports.

"it's that instantaneous feedback and really spotters make a difference and our mission of protection of life and property and we can't do this without them."

Skywarn training videos are up on the national weather service's youtube page.

