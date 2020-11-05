Public library expands delivery services

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 6 minutes ago

Is best to reopen.

The learning doesn't have to stop because of this pandemic.

The vigo county public library is expanding some services to help people of all ages.

The library has -- actually -- always offered some form of delivery service.

Due to the pandemic... those offerings have been expanded to serve more people.

Anyone in vigo county can have a book dropped off at their home.

1:54:32 - :43 "we have a team of several individuals who, whether you want to say which items you want or whether we can pick those items for you, will compile those materials and will deliver them safely and contact- free to your doorstep."

The library also offers pickup services.

All you have to do is park... and someone will bring your items to you.

You can schedule a pickup or delivery by calling the library or