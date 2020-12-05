Farmer Protest: No breakthrough after 5 rounds of talks; next meet on Dec 9

Talks between the government and protesting farmers remained inconclusive on Dec 5 after five rounds of discussions as union leaders stuck to their demand for the repeal of the new farm laws.

Another round of discussion has been scheduled for December 9.

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the government has assured the farmers that procurement at minimum support price will continue and mandis will be strengthened.

After more than four hours of discussions with three union ministers and senior officials, farmer leaders said the government sought more time for internal consultations to present a final proposal in the next meeting to resolve the issue.

Farmers also said that protest will continue & Bharat Band on Dec 8 will be observed.

