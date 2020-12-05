Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Farmer Protest: No breakthrough after 5 rounds of talks; next meet on Dec 9

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 07:51s - Published
Farmer Protest: No breakthrough after 5 rounds of talks; next meet on Dec 9

Farmer Protest: No breakthrough after 5 rounds of talks; next meet on Dec 9

Talks between the government and protesting farmers remained inconclusive on Dec 5 after five rounds of discussions as union leaders stuck to their demand for the repeal of the new farm laws.

Another round of discussion has been scheduled for December 9.

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the government has assured the farmers that procurement at minimum support price will continue and mandis will be strengthened.

After more than four hours of discussions with three union ministers and senior officials, farmer leaders said the government sought more time for internal consultations to present a final proposal in the next meeting to resolve the issue.

Farmers also said that protest will continue & Bharat Band on Dec 8 will be observed.

Watch the full video for more.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Singh Tomar Narendra Singh Tomar Indian politician

Government seeks time till Wednesday for concrete proposals; Tuesday bandh to go ahead

 Signalling a hard stance, some farm leaders held placards with “Yes or No” written on them at the discussions with agriculture minister Narendra Tomar and..
IndiaTimes
Farmer protest: Parliament gherao threat amid talks; PM Modi meets ministers [Video]

Farmer protest: Parliament gherao threat amid talks; PM Modi meets ministers

On the day that the Union government held the fifth round of talks with farmer leaders, the protestors threatened to intensify the stir, including a gherao of the Parliament, if the outcome wasn't 'positive'. Like the earlier rounds, farmer representatives and the Union agriculture and commerce ministers met at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. Further discussions will be held on December 9. The farmers want 3 recent agri-reform laws revoked, and a new law guaranteeing minimum support price formulated. The government has claimed that the laws are in farmers' favour and they are being misled by the Opposition. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the agriculture minister Narendra Tomar, Home minister Amit Shah, and Defence minister Rajnath Singh, ahead of the farmer discussions. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 07:11Published

Related videos from verified sources

'Govt should soon take out solution': 'Delhi Chalo' protest enters day 11 [Video]

'Govt should soon take out solution': 'Delhi Chalo' protest enters day 11

'Delhi Chalo' protest entered 11th day on December 06. Next round of talks between centre and farmers are scheduled to be held on 9th December. Farmer leaders have called for nationwide 'bandh' on..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:16Published
Delhi University students gather at Singhu border to support protesting farmers [Video]

Delhi University students gather at Singhu border to support protesting farmers

Students from Delhi University gathered at Singhu border in support of farmers who are protesting against farm laws. While speaking to ANI, one of the students said, "During the day we make posters to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:21Published
BS Hooda urges Centre to resolve farmers' issues soon [Video]

BS Hooda urges Centre to resolve farmers' issues soon

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress Bhupinder S Hooda reacted on fifth round of meeting between farmer leaders and Centre. He said that Centre should take some immediate action to fulfill..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:24Published