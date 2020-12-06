Max Saturday Sports Clip

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 2 minutes ago

Thanks lynden, down in baton rouge still unbeaten and top ranked alabama squared off with coach o and the tigers.... no surpise -- alabama got off to a hot start.

Najee harris contiuning to run up a storm.

Getting shifty on this one for yet another touchdown....in case you didn't know he leads the nation in rushing touchdowns and he'd add another two later in the game...no highlight to show it but mac jones and devonta smith are also having themselves a night -- connecting for three touchdowns and more than 230 yards... the tide takes this one easily