The Gulf state is holding a parliamentary election on Saturday amid a liquidity crisis and the spread of COVID-19.

Kuwait says progress made in resolving Saudi-led boycott of Qatar Foreign minister says progress made in Gulf crisis but stops short of announcing a breakthrough.

Saudi FM says final agreement in Qatar dispute ‘in reach’ The remarks come just hours after counterpart from mediator Kuwait described ongoing crisis talks as ‘fruitful’.

Kuwait Country on the northwestern coast of the Persian Gulf