Oregon suspends license of doctor who refuses to wear mask

Video Credit: KEZI - Published
Oregon suspends license of doctor who refuses to wear mask

The oregon medical board suspended the license of an oregon doctor who*refused to wear a mask while treating patients -- despite government orders to help limit the spread of covid-19.

Doctor steven lah-tulip made controversial comments during a pro trump rally in*salem -- back in*november.

The video was*later posted on youtube.

In it -- he admitted to breaking the covid rules despite the governor's executive order which says --- health care personnel are required to wear a fask covering while in a health care office -- with*limited exceptions.

I hate to tell you this and it might scare you but i and my staff none of us not once worse a mask in my clinic on thursday -- the board voted to suspend his medical license -- due to their*concern for the safety and welfare of




