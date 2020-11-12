Mahaparinirvan Diwas: WB Governor pays floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar paid floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar in Kolkata on December 06 on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

While speaking to media persons, Dhankhar said, "As constitutional head of West Bengal, I'm deeply disturbed and pained that governance in the state is getting away from the path of Constitution.

It (the state) is distancing itself from the rule of law.

The soul of Dr BR Ambedkar is under attacked."