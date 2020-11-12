Mahaparinirvan Diwas: WB Governor pays floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar

Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu paid floral tribute to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on December 06 in Chennai. Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit also joined him on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. Meanwhile, at Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also paid homage to architect of Constitution.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar paid tribute to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar at Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. They also released a booklet on the life of Ambedkar. Constitution of India was formed under the guidance of Dr BR Ambedkar.
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar hit out at state government over the law and order situation in the state and said that officers want to become artillery and infantry of the political machinery. "I have been continuously telling the state govt to separate politics from law and order. There are some officers who're doing exactly this. They want to become the artillery and infantry of the political machinery. We must stop political violence," said Governor Dhankhar.
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar reacted on attack on stones hurled on the convoy of BJP president Dilip Ghosh. He said that there is no rule of law and the state is heading towards anarchy if opposition party's leadership gets compromised. "Attack on Ghosh's convoy is a very serious matter and political violence means danger to democracy of the country," he said.
A few people were injured and some houses were ransacked in a clash between TMC and BJP supporters in West Bengal's Paschim Barddhaman district on Saturday, police said. Both sides hurled bombs at each other and a police contingent has been sent to the spot to bring the situation under control, a police officer said. The clash broke out when a BJP rally under its state- wide 'aar noi anyay' (no more injustice) campaign reached Barabani More. The BJP alleged that TMC supporters beat up saffron party cadre, while the ruling party in the state dismissed the charge and termed it an incident of "infighting" within the BJP. Watch the full video for more details.
